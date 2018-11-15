Report: Developing Opportunities within BG Staffing, DHX Media, Texas Pacific Land Trust, Tenable, IT Tech Packaging, and Seneca Foods — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of BG Staffing Inc (NYSE:BGSF), DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM), Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL), Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSE:ITP), and Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine BG Staffing Inc (NYSE:BGSF), DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM), Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL), Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSE:ITP), and Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 13th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

BG STAFFING INC (BGSF) REPORT OVERVIEW

BG Staffing's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, BG Staffing reported revenue of $77.06MM vs $71.28MM (up 8.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.36 (up 38.89%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BG Staffing reported revenue of $272.60MM vs $253.85MM (up 7.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.67 vs $0.85 (down 21.18%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.91 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

DHX MEDIA LTD. (DHXM) REPORT OVERVIEW

DHX Media's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, DHX Media reported revenue of $75.38MM vs $65.58MM (up 14.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, DHX Media reported revenue of $342.19MM vs $225.17MM (up 51.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST (TPL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Texas Pacific Land Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Texas Pacific Land Trust reported revenue of $73.17MM vs $51.98MM (up 40.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.52 vs $4.20 (up 55.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Texas Pacific Land Trust reported revenue of $132.33MM vs $59.91MM (up 120.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $9.72 vs $4.66 (up 108.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC. (TENB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tenable's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tenable reported revenue of $69.44MM vs $48.98MM (up 41.77%) and basic earnings per share -$0.28 vs -$0.51. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tenable reported revenue of $187.73MM vs $124.37MM (up 50.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.88 vs -$1.81. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.22 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

IT TECH PACKAGING INC (ITP) REPORT OVERVIEW

IT Tech Packaging's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, IT Tech Packaging reported revenue of $26.72MM vs $33.51MM (down 20.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs $0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, IT Tech Packaging reported revenue of $117.02MM vs $134.74MM (down 13.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.34 (down 76.47%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 16th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

SENECA FOODS CORP. (SENEA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Seneca Foods' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Seneca Foods reported revenue of $320.66MM vs $327.66MM (down 2.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Seneca Foods reported revenue of $1,314.77MM vs $1,262.20MM (up 4.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.41 vs $1.61. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

