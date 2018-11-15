Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today, the Special Resolution was duly passed on a show of hands.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Circular dated 19 October 2018, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolution were as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Special Resolution 23,749,275 99.96 8,696 0.04 0

15 November 2018