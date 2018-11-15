Segment Named Among The Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 910 Percent Revenue Growth to Global Demand for Customer Data Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment, the customer data infrastructure company, today announced it ranked No.125 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Segment grew 910 percent during the measured period from 2014–2017.

Segment CEO and co-founder Peter Reinhardt credits the company’s rapid growth to the increasing market shift towards first-party data and the need for businesses to provide connected, seamless experiences for their customers at scale and across every touchpoint.

“Every company who wants to compete in the digital age needs to focus intensely on improving the customer experience. This is an extremely difficult technology problem,” said Reinhardt. “Segment’s customer data infrastructure serves as the backbone for thousands of customer-facing businesses, allowing businesses to provide their customers with the experiences that they expect, anywhere they interact with them.”

In 2018, Segment scaled its employee headcount to over 300 and earlier this year opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Segment was also named to Forbes’ Cloud 100 List for the third consecutive year, and was also honored as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures and Business Insider’s Top Enterprise Startups to Bet Your Career on in 2018 .

“Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth.”

“Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “This year’s ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth.”

About Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Segment

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 200 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, thousands of companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos, and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit, and Time. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.

PR Contact: Danielle Stickler, Segment, 415-749-9124 and dstickler@bateman-group.com