Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal officials have declared a state of public health emergency in Southern California due to the Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire wildfires that are currently burning thousands of acres of land and have caused millions of dollars in damages to local communities. As of November 14, 2018, over 100,000 acres of land have burned with approximately 35% containment. Your local 2018 WOOLSEY FIRE MALIBU FIRE CAMP FIRE WILDFIRE INSURANCE CLAIMS ATTORNEY has handled wildfire insurance claims over the last six years, and has been quoted in Los Angeles Times regarding topics of insurance coverage, making claims, and the way insurance companies respond to such claims. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance settlements for wildfire soot and ash cleanup are available for victims of the Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire.

What this means for property owners in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County, & surrounding areas is that DAMAGES FROM SMOKE, CHAR, SOOT, ASH, AND BURNING FLAMES pose a significant danger once these materials begin to settle in and around commercial and residential properties. Based on available information, the affected areas include Orange County, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, & surrounding areas.

Properties will be affected as often times smoke, ash, soot, and other toxic wastes penetrate the building envelope and settle in and around homes.  These materials commonly settle on rooftops, exteriors and inside ventilation systems and air ducts, pools, exterior structures, and interior contents. If not remediated and cleaned in a proper fashion, these chemicals can pose long-term health risks to you and your loved ones. Our 2018 WOOLSEY FIRE MALIBU FIRE CAMP FIRE WILDFIRE INSURANCE CLAIMS ATTORNEY has handled volumes of previous wild fire claims and has the knowledge to assist homeowners with 2018 Woolsey Fire Malibu Fire Camp Fire Wildfire Insurance Claims now but YOU MUST CALL NOW TO MAXIMIZE YOUR SETTLEMENT.

DO NOT WAIT!!! We offer free consultations and only get paid if we win. Call our 2018 WOOLSEY FIRE MALIBU FIRE CAMP FIRE WILDFIRE INSURANCE CLAIMS ATTORNEY 24/7 at (818) 835-5396 and DIAL OPTION ONE (1) for new claims and/or cases to be connected to our intake specialists, or email The Shirvanian Law Firm, APLC. Directly at info@shirvanianlawfirm.com

Contact: The Shirvanian Law Firm, APLC.; 100 West Broadway Suite 760, Glendale, California 91210; Phone (818) 835-5396; Email info@shirvanianlawfirm.com

