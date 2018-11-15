Sysco Declares 50th Dividend Increase

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the board of directors has approved an 8 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.39 per share from the current $0.36 per share. The new dividend is payable on Jan. 25, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 4, 2019.

“Through its dividends, Sysco has shared its success with its shareholders every quarter since our founding as a public company in 1970,” said Tom Bené, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “It is an important part of our commitment to bring value to shareholders.”

The company remains committed to a prioritized capital allocation philosophy, including investing in its business with a Capital Expenditures forecast of approximately 1.2% of sales, consistently growing its dividend, participating in M&A and a balanced approach to share buybacks and paying down debt. Furthermore, the company has recently increased its pace of planned share repurchase activity and is announcing a modest increase from the planned amount of $1 billion in fiscal 2019 repurchases.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With over 67,000 associates, the company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 600,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2018 that ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of more than $58 billion.

