15/11/2018 02:31:41

TECSYS Acquires OrderDynamics to Expand Omnichannel Distribution Capabilities for E-Commerce Companies

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECSYS Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its acquisition of OrderDynamics Corporation, a fast-growing leader in out-of-the-box distributed order management software based in Richmond Hill, Ontario. In the age of omnichannel fulfillment and heightened retailer and consumer expectations, OrderDynamics has excelled at providing intuitive technology that simplifies the retail supply chain. OrderDynamics’ impressive, best-of-breed solutions have achieved notable traction in the industry and will complement the functionality of TECSYS’ existing Supply Chain Management suite. The combination gives 3PL companies and retailers, including brand managers, new pathways to succeed in today’s competitive environment.

“We’re excited to welcome OrderDynamics to the TECSYS family,” said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of TECSYS. “They will be a highly valued part of our team with their depth of expertise in the B2C retail domain. The powerful combination of our two companies will extend our reach into this fast-moving space and capitalize on our existing footprint in the key markets of North America, Europe, and Australia.”

This acquisition is timely as supply chains are becoming more agile and vertically integrated, with companies able to scale down to the consumer order level. Meeting consumer demands—which typically include expedited shipments and 100 percent fulfillment rates—requires a high level of supply chain technology flexibility. The best-of-breed OrderDynamics solution enables retail merchants and brand managers to optimize inbound business-to-consumer (B2C) order channels, increasing retail sales, reducing operating costs, and improving shopper satisfaction in the process.

“I’m thrilled at what lies ahead for OrderDynamics as part of TECSYS,” said Nick McLean, CEO of OrderDynamics. “We know our employees now have a wonderful new home, one with a warm culture that shares our dedication to helping life-long customers succeed.”

The addition of OrderDynamics technology to the TECSYS suite also gives 3PL companies new opportunities to expand their current TECSYS distribution platform with often-requested functionality. In particular, 3PL companies are increasingly required to provide distributed order management and dynamic e-fulfillment capabilities to win new retail business.

TECSYS purchased 100% of the shares and assumed outstanding debt of OrderDynamics for an aggregate purchase price of $13,375,000, subject to adjustment. TECSYS funded the purchase price with existing cash. With OrderDynamics forecast revenue of $7 million representing 30% year on year growth for their fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 and negative EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $2 million, TECSYS expects a positive impact on combined revenue growth and short term negative impact on combined EBITDA.

About TECSYS

TECSYS provides transformative supply chain solutions that equip our customers to succeed in a rapidly-changing omni-channel world. TECSYS solutions are built on a true enterprise supply chain platform, and include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Customers running on TECSYS' Supply Chain Platform are confident knowing they can execute, day in and day out, regardless of business fluctuations or changes in technology, they can adapt and scale to any business need or size, and they can expand and collaborate with customers, suppliers and partners as one borderless enterprise. From demand planning to demand fulfillment, TECSYS puts power into the hands of both front-line workers and back office planners, and unshackles business leaders so they can see and manage their supply chains like never before.

TECSYS is the market leader in supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals. Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to TECSYS in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. TECSYS' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Contact

  • Investor Relations:

    steve.li@tecsys.com

    , (514) 866-5800 ext. 4120

  • Media Relations:

    media@tecsys.com

  • By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649

    • The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that TECSYS Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of TECSYS Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about non GAAP measures as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with TECSYS Inc.’s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company’s annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2018.

    tcs.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
    52
    08 Nov
    PNDORA
    Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
    35
    13 Nov
     
    Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
    27
    09 Nov
    VWS
    Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
    23
    11 Nov
     
    Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
    20
    11 Nov
    NOVO-B
    Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
    20
    12 Nov
    I:NDX
    Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
    19
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
    19
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
    17
    10 Nov
    NOVO-B
    Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
    16

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    01 Nov - Total voting rights
    25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
    17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    AIT Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019
    2
    LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
    3
    DietDoc’s Medical Director Reveals How Keto Diet Prevents Weight Gain During Holiday Season
    4
    A successful crowdfunding campaign suggests a bright future for BLU3
    5
    Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    03:06
    Con Edison Announces Pricing of Common Share Offering
    02:31
    TECSYS Acquires OrderDynamics to Expand Omnichannel Distribution Capabilities for E-Commerce Companies
    02:26
    Super Dispatch Launches Its New Transportation Management System
    02:00
    NXT Energy Solutions Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
    01:43
    Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
    01:31
    Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
    01:29
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Datawatch, ARRIS, and Finisar on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    01:14
    Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
    01:11
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages MGI Investors to Contact the Firm

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    15 November 2018 03:49:29
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-15 04:49:29 - 2018-11-15 03:49:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY