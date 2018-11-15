The Way to Happiness Association Takes Action to Rid the Environment of Litter

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday November 10th, volunteers from The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay volunteer team took the continuing issue of littering to heart cleaning up 45 lbs. of trash on The Way to Happiness-adopted Clearwater mile of the Pinellas Trail. The volunteers geared up with the needed supplies and equipment at their Clearwater office on Fort Harrison Avenue and then hit the trail picking up cans, bottles, and cigarette butts to name just a few of the items that were thoughtlessly discarded.

“Disregard of the environment is felt by all with such disasters as wild fires destroying whole communities and changing lives forever,” said the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness, Tanja Cranton. “That is why we are dedicated to doing everything we can to clean up the environment.”

L. Ron Hubbard wrote in The Way to Happiness booklet, “Care of the Planet begins in one’s own front yard. It extends through the area one travels to get to school or work. It covers such places as where one picnics or one goes on vacation. The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in otherwise idle moments, one can do something about.”

The Way to Happiness Center is at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Community members are invited to join in, just call (727) 467-6961.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.

For more information contact:

Tanja Cranton

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay

727-467-6961

tanja@twth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/600c8748-5e02-497b-b230-2d5da8a34e41