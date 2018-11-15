Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. Date of purchase: 15 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 144,571 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.6500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.9661

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,316,142 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,316,142 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5806 25.65 15:58:53 London Stock Exchange 348 25.85 14:50:55 London Stock Exchange 2843 25.85 14:50:55 London Stock Exchange 2844 25.85 14:50:55 London Stock Exchange 5847 25.95 14:31:03 London Stock Exchange 1075 26.00 14:03:50 London Stock Exchange 2719 26.00 14:03:50 London Stock Exchange 2001 26.00 14:03:50 London Stock Exchange 1765 26.00 13:06:09 London Stock Exchange 2706 26.00 13:06:09 London Stock Exchange 1 26.00 13:06:09 London Stock Exchange 1069 26.00 13:06:09 London Stock Exchange 5265 26.00 12:54:03 London Stock Exchange 3666 26.00 12:39:52 London Stock Exchange 1854 26.00 12:39:52 London Stock Exchange 1040 26.00 12:26:22 London Stock Exchange 4786 26.00 12:26:22 London Stock Exchange 5214 26.00 12:07:01 London Stock Exchange 1291 26.00 11:58:14 London Stock Exchange 2971 26.00 11:58:14 London Stock Exchange 1304 26.00 11:58:14 London Stock Exchange 6287 26.00 11:55:38 London Stock Exchange 2409 26.00 11:53:22 London Stock Exchange 2667 26.00 11:53:22 London Stock Exchange 291 26.00 11:53:22 London Stock Exchange 2708 25.90 10:48:08 London Stock Exchange 2754 25.90 10:48:08 London Stock Exchange 46 25.90 10:48:08 London Stock Exchange 2698 25.90 10:26:50 London Stock Exchange 2788 25.90 10:26:50 London Stock Exchange 5450 25.95 10:21:09 London Stock Exchange 6011 25.95 10:21:09 London Stock Exchange 1954 26.00 09:35:10 London Stock Exchange 3070 26.00 09:35:10 London Stock Exchange 446 26.00 09:35:10 London Stock Exchange 5469 26.00 09:27:24 London Stock Exchange 5115 26.00 09:24:47 London Stock Exchange 15675 26.00 09:24:47 London Stock Exchange 9900 26.00 09:24:47 London Stock Exchange 6479 26.00 09:24:47 London Stock Exchange 5939 26.00 09:24:47 London Stock Exchange

-ends-