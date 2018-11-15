15/11/2018 17:08:00

Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 15

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:15 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):144,571
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.6500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):               25.9661

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,316,142 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,401,316,142 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

5806

25.65

15:58:53

London Stock Exchange

348

25.85

14:50:55

London Stock Exchange

2843

25.85

14:50:55

London Stock Exchange

2844

25.85

14:50:55

London Stock Exchange

5847

25.95

14:31:03

London Stock Exchange

1075

26.00

14:03:50

London Stock Exchange

2719

26.00

14:03:50

London Stock Exchange

2001

26.00

14:03:50

London Stock Exchange

1765

26.00

13:06:09

London Stock Exchange

2706

26.00

13:06:09

London Stock Exchange

1

26.00

13:06:09

London Stock Exchange

1069

26.00

13:06:09

London Stock Exchange

5265

26.00

12:54:03

London Stock Exchange

3666

26.00

12:39:52

London Stock Exchange

1854

26.00

12:39:52

London Stock Exchange

1040

26.00

12:26:22

London Stock Exchange

4786

26.00

12:26:22

London Stock Exchange

5214

26.00

12:07:01

London Stock Exchange

1291

26.00

11:58:14

London Stock Exchange

2971

26.00

11:58:14

London Stock Exchange

1304

26.00

11:58:14

London Stock Exchange

6287

26.00

11:55:38

London Stock Exchange

2409

26.00

11:53:22

London Stock Exchange

2667

26.00

11:53:22

London Stock Exchange

291

26.00

11:53:22

London Stock Exchange

2708

25.90

10:48:08

London Stock Exchange

2754

25.90

10:48:08

London Stock Exchange

46

25.90

10:48:08

London Stock Exchange

2698

25.90

10:26:50

London Stock Exchange

2788

25.90

10:26:50

London Stock Exchange

5450

25.95

10:21:09

London Stock Exchange

6011

25.95

10:21:09

London Stock Exchange

1954

26.00

09:35:10

London Stock Exchange

3070

26.00

09:35:10

London Stock Exchange

446

26.00

09:35:10

London Stock Exchange

5469

26.00

09:27:24

London Stock Exchange

5115

26.00

09:24:47

London Stock Exchange

15675

26.00

09:24:47

London Stock Exchange

9900

26.00

09:24:47

London Stock Exchange

6479

26.00

09:24:47

London Stock Exchange

5939

26.00

09:24:47

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

Ingen indlæg

Pendragon PLC ORD 5P 26.05 0.0% Stock price unchanged

