PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, November 15
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|15 November 2018
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|144,571
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|26.0000
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|25.6500
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|25.9661
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,316,142 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,316,142 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
15 November 2018
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
5806
25.65
15:58:53
London Stock Exchange
348
25.85
14:50:55
London Stock Exchange
2843
25.85
14:50:55
London Stock Exchange
2844
25.85
14:50:55
London Stock Exchange
5847
25.95
14:31:03
London Stock Exchange
1075
26.00
14:03:50
London Stock Exchange
2719
26.00
14:03:50
London Stock Exchange
2001
26.00
14:03:50
London Stock Exchange
1765
26.00
13:06:09
London Stock Exchange
2706
26.00
13:06:09
London Stock Exchange
1
26.00
13:06:09
London Stock Exchange
1069
26.00
13:06:09
London Stock Exchange
5265
26.00
12:54:03
London Stock Exchange
3666
26.00
12:39:52
London Stock Exchange
1854
26.00
12:39:52
London Stock Exchange
1040
26.00
12:26:22
London Stock Exchange
4786
26.00
12:26:22
London Stock Exchange
5214
26.00
12:07:01
London Stock Exchange
1291
26.00
11:58:14
London Stock Exchange
2971
26.00
11:58:14
London Stock Exchange
1304
26.00
11:58:14
London Stock Exchange
6287
26.00
11:55:38
London Stock Exchange
2409
26.00
11:53:22
London Stock Exchange
2667
26.00
11:53:22
London Stock Exchange
291
26.00
11:53:22
London Stock Exchange
2708
25.90
10:48:08
London Stock Exchange
2754
25.90
10:48:08
London Stock Exchange
46
25.90
10:48:08
London Stock Exchange
2698
25.90
10:26:50
London Stock Exchange
2788
25.90
10:26:50
London Stock Exchange
5450
25.95
10:21:09
London Stock Exchange
6011
25.95
10:21:09
London Stock Exchange
1954
26.00
09:35:10
London Stock Exchange
3070
26.00
09:35:10
London Stock Exchange
446
26.00
09:35:10
London Stock Exchange
5469
26.00
09:27:24
London Stock Exchange
5115
26.00
09:24:47
London Stock Exchange
15675
26.00
09:24:47
London Stock Exchange
9900
26.00
09:24:47
London Stock Exchange
6479
26.00
09:24:47
London Stock Exchange
5939
26.00
09:24:47
London Stock Exchange
-ends-