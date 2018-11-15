15/11/2018 17:34:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, November 15

Announcement: transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase:15/11/2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased:12,178
Lowest price per share:684.00
Highest price per share:690.00
Trading venue:London
Aggregate volume per trading venue:12,178
Weighted average price per trading venue:687.36
Discount @ close (estimate):13.80%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 13,041,576 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

