TruStone Financial Hires Director of Marketing and Communications

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union has hired Karen Greisinger as its Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications. In her new role, Greisinger oversees the execution of TruStone Financial’s marketing strategies; her responsibilities also include market research and planning, and external communication.

Greisinger joins TruStone with more than15 years of marketing and communications experience in the financial services industry. Her roles have involved developing, managing and implementing omnichannel marketing programs and strategies, as well as providing influential leadership to marketing teams.

TruStone Financial’s Chief Business Officer, Steve Steen, says, “We’re excited to have Karen join TruStone. She brings industry expertise and a depth of experience, and she’ll be a great fit to lead our marketing and communications initiatives.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is Minnesota’s third largest credit union with assets of $1.35 billion, as of October 31, 2018. It has 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org .

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Director of Marketing and Communications

Phone: 763-595-4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

