IMC Exploration Group Plc - Update on Drilling Programme

IMC Exploration Group Plc

("IMC" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Drilling Programme

IMC Exploration Group Plc announces that priority drilling has commenced a drilling programme on its highly prospective Avoca property, PL 3849 in Co. Wicklow, Ireland. This prospecting licence lies on the Avoca mineralised belt and on its interpreted NE extension located in the core of the Caledonian para-tectonic belt of SE Ireland.

IMC Chairman Eamon O’Brien said, 'In recent months IMC has been preparing a Mineral Resource Estimate in conjunction with Trove Metal Limited. We are delighted with progress made to date on this. Further, the commencement of this drilling campaign on our Avoca licence area is very exciting. The anomalous zones of interest have considerable untested strike potential.’

IMC Exploration Group Plc,