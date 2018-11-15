15/11/2018 20:20:08

Verizon extends free Talk, Text and Data offer for customers impacted by Camp, Woolsey and Hill Fires to November 30

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers impacted by the Camp Fire, Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire in California, Verizon Wireless is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.” Verizon is extending free Talk, Text and Data to postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in areas most impacted by the three wildfires through November 30.

“The destruction we’ve seen in California is unprecedented and truly heartbreaking," said Verizon’s Pacific Market President Jonathan LeCompte. “We know the many Californians impacted have a long road ahead. Making sure you don't have to worry about billing overages is just another way we can help.” 

Updates on how Verizon is responding to the California wildfires are posted on the News Center.

Please contact your local store before visiting, as store hours may vary depending on local impact.

