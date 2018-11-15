Verizon extends free Talk, Text and Data offer for customers impacted by Camp, Woolsey and Hill Fires to November 30

Related content Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Thro.. Verizon completes first 5G data transmission on a smart.. Operation Convergent Response delivers technology in ac..

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers impacted by the Camp Fire, Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire in California, Verizon Wireless is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.” Verizon is extending free Talk, Text and Data to postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in areas most impacted by the three wildfires through November 30.

“The destruction we’ve seen in California is unprecedented and truly heartbreaking," said Verizon’s Pacific Market President Jonathan LeCompte. “We know the many Californians impacted have a long road ahead. Making sure you don't have to worry about billing overages is just another way we can help.”

Updates on how Verizon is responding to the California wildfires are posted on the News Center.

Please contact your local store before visiting, as store hours may vary depending on local impact.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/ . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media contact: Heidi Flato

925.324.8692

heidi.flato@verizonwireless.com

Twitter: @HeidiFlato

Carolyn Schamberger

847.204.4282

carolyn.schamberger1@verizonwireless.com

Twitter: @cschamz