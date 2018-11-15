15/11/2018 01:31:59

Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon's wireless operations leader Tami Erwin, meeting with community and local emergency management officials at the Silver Dollar Fair Grounds, which is serving as a fire base camp for first responders, announced a $100,000 grant to the North Valley Community Foundation. Erwin also said the company is evaluating its support for additional community relief efforts for both Northern and Southern California.

While on the ground discussing the company’s round-the-clock efforts to restore its service, Erwin said, “The impact of the wildfires in California are devastating and we know how important it is for people to connect with loved ones during times of crisis. We are proud to support organizations like the North Valley Community Foundation who are working so tirelessly to provide relief effort resources to the people and communities that are impacted.”

Verizon engineers and fiber crews have been working around the clock in both northern and southern California to ensure network restoration and communications stations with equipment such as Internet-connected laptops, phones and cell phone charging have been set up at seven evacuation shelters in the impacted areas. See the latest Verizon NewsCenter update for the list of shelters.

Supporting first responders and relief agencies is also a priority. Verizon has dedicated staff working side by side with local emergency operations centers (EOCs) and the California Office of Emergency Centers (CalOES). In addition, the company has loaned wireless equipment including phones, routers, mobile hotspots, tablets and charging cables to emergency and relief organizations.

