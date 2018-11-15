15/11/2018 14:15:00

WB XPress Project’s Eastern Build Placed Into Service

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release -- TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) today announced the Eastern Build of WB XPress (WBX) has been placed into service, completing the final phase of a critical natural gas infrastructure project that provides Appalachian producers with access to Mid-Atlantic markets.

“The completion of WB XPress marks another significant milestone for TransCanada as we continue to deliver on our commitment of creating high-value takeaway capacity for our customers,” said Stanley Chapman III, executive vice president & president, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines. “WBX is a significant piece of a transformational expansion period for our U.S. gas business, one in which we are placing more than US$7 billion of capital investments into service.”

The Eastern Build of WBX spans various counties in West Virginia and Virginia and is designed to move approximately 0.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf/d) of natural gas per day. The build also included construction of the Chantilly Compressor station in Chantilly, Virginia, along with associated pipeline and facilities.

Last month, WBX’s Western Build was placed into service. In total, WBX is an approximate US$900 million investment, upgrading and enhancing an existing TransCanada pipeline system that has been safely serving customers for over 60 years. The project includes two new compressor stations, 30 miles (48 kilometres) of pipeline looping and modifications to seven existing compressor stations, allowing an additional 1.3 Bcf/d of natural gas to flow. The project is part of TransCanada’s $36 billion portfolio of commercially secured projects underway for completion through 2023.

Throughout the project, TransCanada representatives worked closely with federal regulators, landowners and numerous state and local officials to ensure they were a part of the process from construction to completion. WBX was designed and constructed with a core focus on safety and minimizing environmental impact.

With more than 65 years' experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates one of the largest natural gas transmission networks that extends more than 91,900 kilometres (57,100 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is a leading provider of gas storage and related services with 653 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in approximately 5,700 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America’s leading liquids pipeline systems that extends approximately 4,900 kilometres (3,000 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TransCanada.com to learn more, or connect with us on social media.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This publication contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TransCanada security holders and potential investors with information regarding TransCanada and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TransCanada's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TransCanada's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release, and not to use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. TransCanada undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the Quarterly Report to Shareholders dated October 31, 2018 and the 2017 Annual Report filed under TransCanada's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Media Inquiries:

Scott Castleman

304.357.2128 or 800.608.7859

TransCanada Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

David Moneta / Duane Alexander

403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522

 

TC_CORP_2CPOS_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
17
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AIT Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019
2
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
3
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
4
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
5
A successful crowdfunding campaign suggests a bright future for BLU3

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:31
ONE Future Releases Methane Intensity Numbers of 0.552%
14:30
Canbiola, Inc. Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market
14:30
Maropost Named Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Companies Lists for Third Year Running
14:28
Net Asset Value(s)
14:26
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14:24
Net Asset Value(s)
14:21
Result of General Meeting
14:20
A MORE INTELLIGENT WAY TO CONTROL RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMARTGLASS TECHNOLOGY IN CARS SHOWN AT ELECTRONICA 2018
14:15
WB XPress Project’s Eastern Build Placed Into Service

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 14:49:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-15 15:49:16 - 2018-11-15 14:49:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY