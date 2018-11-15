15/11/2018 15:57:16

What Happens When Hyperhidrosis Goes to Carnegie Hall?

New Documentary Highlights Professional Flutist’s Struggles with Excessive Sweating

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caryn Toriaga is a successful professional flutist in New York City. She’s also a lifetime hyperhidrosis sufferer.

In honor of November as Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month, watch the International Hyperhidrosis Society’s (IHhS’) documentary debut to discover Caryn’s bravery and determination as she battles excessive sweating to achieve her dreams.

Uncensored and unscripted, Caryn's hyperhidrosis story is one of struggle, talent, perseverance and hope. IHhS encourages viewers to share this new video with friends, family and anyone who doesn't yet understand the real impact of excessive sweating on lives and aspirations.

Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month is made possible by individual donors and by unrestricted grants from the makers of Certain Dri, from Dermira and from the makers of miraDry.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Caryn, contact Christine Fleckenstein at Christine@SweatHelp.org. 

To learn more about Caryn, visit her blog, her website and the Washington Square Winds quintet.

About Hyperhidrosis & the International Hyperhidrosis Society

Hyperhidrosis is a medical condition that affects approximately 4.8% of the population. It results in extreme, uncontrollable sweating and:

  • Is associated with much higher rates of anxiety & depression

  • Has negative quality-of-life impacts equal to or greater than severe acne & psoriasis

  • Increases risk of skin infections by 300%

    • Yet, only 1 in 4 hyperhidrosis sufferers is ever diagnosed, and far fewer are cared for effectively with best practices.

    The International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) was founded in 2003 by a team of physicians respected worldwide for work in hyperhidrosis research and treatment and by dedicated advocates. IHhS’ mission focuses on reducing the symptoms, anxiety and social stigma associated with excessive sweating through improvements in hyperhidrosis awareness, education, research and advocacy. Learn more at www.SweatHelp.org.

    Learn more about what it's really like to live with extreme, uncontrollable sweating by watching the International Hyperhidrosis Society's new video about professional flutist Caryn Toriaga and hyperhidrosis journey.

