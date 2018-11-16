2050 Motors Reschedules Stockholders Meeting

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William L. Fowler, 2050 Motors’ President (US OTC: ETFM), announced today that the Stockholders Meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, November 27 will be rescheduled for a date early next year.

The rescheduling of the Stockholders Meeting is necessary for the Company to reevaluate its business strategy.

About 2050 Motors, Inc.

2050 Motors, Inc. (https://2050motors.com/about-us.html) is a publicly traded company founded to develop and produce the next generation of clean, lightweight, efficient vehicles and their associated technologies. Some of these technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, advanced graphene lithium batteries and low-cost carbon fiber vehicles. The Company has been successful in forming long-term relationships and exclusive contracts for a variety of game-changing technologies.

Disclosure Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that 2050 Motors will be able to leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, meet US DOT requirements, meet minimum sales expectations, will be successful and profitable in the US market, and will bring significant value to 2050 Motors' stockholders, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

