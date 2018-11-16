Associa Northern California Hosts Sock Drive to Help Homeless Community in San Joaquin County

PLEASANTON, CA, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California hosts a sock drive to help provide warm winter wear to the homeless community in San Joaquin County.

In 2017, officials estimated there were more than 1,500 homeless men, women, and children living in San Joaquin County with the number growing each year. Socks are the most requested yet least-often donated clothing item in homeless shelters across North America. Because of the shortage, the homeless population is at risk of foot infections and serious danger during winter months. The Associa Northern California team decided to help make a difference with a sock drive.

“Associa Northern California is dedicated to making a difference by donating as many new pairs of socks as possible,” stated Kelly Zibell, Associa Northern California president. “Our sock drive will last into December and end with the team volunteering at a local homeless shelter and gifting the donated socks. We encourage everyone to give back this year and help us provide comfort to those who need it most.”

Please help our team keep the homeless warmer and healthier this winter by dropping-off new socks at the Associa Northern California Stockton office at 10100 Trinity Parkway #305, Stockton, CA 95219. The drive ends on December 10th and all donations will be distributed on December 12th.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell

Associa

214-272-4107

acantwell@associaonline.com