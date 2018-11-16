15/11/2018 23:06:17

Bombardier Will Fully Cooperate with the AMF Review

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier acknowledges the announcement by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) that it is reviewing the operations surrounding the establishment by Bombardier of an Automatic Securities Disposition Plan (ASDP) in August 2018 and various subsequent announcements. The ASDP had been reviewed by the AMF prior to its establishment on August 15, 2018.

Bombardier intends to fully cooperate with the AMF in its review. The Company has taken the necessary measures to suspend all sales of securities pursuant to the ASDP until further notice.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Simon Letendre

Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+1 514 861 9481

Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+1 514 861 5727

