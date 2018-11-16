Chanticleer Holdings Announces Opening of Rea Farms Little Big Burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG ) (“Chanticleer” or the “Company”), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized better burger restaurant brands, today announced the opening of its newest Little Big Burger (“LBB”) in Rea Farms in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rich Adams, President and COO of American Roadside Burgers stated, “We are pleased to open our now third Little Big Burger in the Rea Farms development in Charlotte further expanding our LBB footprint. We view Charlotte as an opportunistic growth market for the brand, especially on the heels of LBB having just been named “Best Burger in Charlotte” by the readers of Creative Loafing. We are particularly excited about this location and believe it has the potential to be one of our top producing stores.”

The restaurant will be located in the upscale Rea Farms mixed use development which is currently under construction in South Charlotte. The development will total 188 acres with office space up to 500,000 sf and retail space up to 210,000 sf – as well as 700 housing units of multi-family and single-family homes.

Fred Glick, President of Chanticleer Holdings, commented, “It’s nice to be in Charlotte for the grand opening of our newest Little Big Burger on my first weekend since joining the Company. I can’t wait to meet and support our newest team members as we bring our fresh, gourmet, cooked-to-order burgers, truffle fries and root beer floats to our new fans in South Charlotte.”

Please follow LBB Seattle on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LBBReafarms/ and @littlebigburgerreafarms on Instagram.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com .

About Little Big Burger

Little Big Burger (“LBB”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. Founded in Portland, OR in 2010, LBB is a counter service, fast-casual restaurant concept offering fresh, high quality cooked-to-order burgers, truffle fries and root beer floats. LBB has developed a cult-like following in the Pacific Northwest by offering a simple menu focused on delicious quality, served in a hip atmosphere. Parties interested in franchise opportunities should send an email to mp@chanticleerholdings.com or visit www.littlebigburger.com .

A video about Little Big Burger may be viewed at the following link: https://www.chanticleerholdings.com/brands/littlebigburger/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Ja@chanticleerholdings.com