CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ADNT and GOOG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)

Class Period: June 4, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: TG Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal and as a result, the Company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and (3) given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

To learn more about the TG Therapeutics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 - June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

To learn more about the Adient plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 - October 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google’s purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alphabet Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

