16/11/2018 15:54:56

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, NKTR and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
14 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
14 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG COCP COST TRVN HON DY ALGN AQUA..
14 Nov - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Trevena, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) during its meetings with the FDA prior to the start of the Class Period, Trevena had been advised that the FDA did not agree with certain aspects of the design of the Phase III clinical trial of Olinvo, including the proposed dosing, the proposed primary endpoint and the proposed non-inferiority margin for comparing morphine to Olinvo; (b) unless Trevena demonstrated that Olinvo was at least equally effective to morphine in treating post-operative pain in the Phase III clinical trial, the FDA would be unwilling to consider any secondary benefits Olinvo might confer in terms of reduced opioid-related adverse effects ("ORAEs"); (c) the FDA disagreed with how the safety data was being compiled in the Phase II clinical trial; (d) because the FDA did not agree with major tenants of the design of the Phase III clinical trial, it was highly unlikely that the FDA would find the data obtained from that clinical trial sufficient to support Trevena’s NDA; (e) because the Phase III clinical trial data being derived would not likely be deemed sufficient to support the NDA for Olinvo, the Company would not be able to market Olinvo as soon as it was leading the market to expect, if ever; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was not on track to achieve the commercial sales revenues from Olinvo as soon as Defendants had led the market to expect during the Class Period, if ever.

To learn more about the Trevena, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 - October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar’s public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nektar Therapeutics class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Class Period: October 21, 2016 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Synchrony falsely represented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors. In truth, Synchrony relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers to sustain growth. The truth about Synchrony's credit standards began to be revealed on April 28, 2017, when the Company announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings driven by poor loan performance.  Following this disclosure, the Company represented that it had tightened credit standards, but falsely characterized those underwriting changes as modest. In fact, the Company had made significant modifications to its underwriting policies, but concealed that these modifications were damaging its relationships with its retail partners, including Walmart.

To learn more about the Synchrony Financial class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:54 SYF
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, NKTR and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Nov SYF
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GOOG, FIT and SYF
14 Nov SYF
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
14 Nov SYF
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Align, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Nov ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG COCP ABBV COST HTHT SFIX CWH OZK NKTR SYF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
11 Nov SYF
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, NKTR and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Nov SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX CPB CHGG ADNT GOOG IGC ALGN SYF RYAAY AQUA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
09 Nov SYF
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
08 Nov SYF
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COCP, SFIX, CWH, HON, NKTR and SYF
08 Nov MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MCHP COCP ABBV JT TRVN SFIX CWH HON ALGN NKTR SYF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 112-2018 Salmonella
2
Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas North Yard
3
SUEZ FILES INTENT TO ACQUIRE EAGLE WATER IN IDAHO
4
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
5
Laureate Education Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder

Related stock quotes

Synchrony Financial 25.93 -2.2% Stock price decreasing
Nektar Therapeutics 38.39 0.5% Stock price increasing
Trevena Inc 0.6418 -0.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:28
OMXC25 Expiration Value 79/18
16:19
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, ALGN, AQUA and SONS
16:15
Standard Exercise - Norwegian Stock 112/18
16:06
Issue of Equity
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases 690V, 20A C1D2 Hazardous Location Mushroom Pushbutton Switch
15:59
OMXO20 Expiration Value 78/18
15:56
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ADNT and GOOG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:55
IT and Cybersecurity Expert Sean Kelley Joins Unissant as EVP, IT/Dev Operations
15:54
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, NKTR and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 November 2018 16:45:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-16 17:45:30 - 2018-11-16 16:45:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY