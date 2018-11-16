Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Western Gas Partners, LP, HCA Healthcare, DHI Group, AEterna Zentaris, Tsakos Energy Navigation, and Acme United — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX), AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP), and Acme United Corporation. (NYSE:ACU), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX), AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP), and Acme United Corporation. (NYSE:ACU) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------

WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, LP (WES) REPORT OVERVIEW

Western Gas Partners, LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Western Gas Partners, LP reported revenue of $507.76MM vs $574.70MM (down 11.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.39 vs $0.38 (up 2.63%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Western Gas Partners, LP reported revenue of $2,248.36MM vs $1,804.27MM (up 24.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.30 vs $1.74 (down 25.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.13 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. (HCA) REPORT OVERVIEW

HCA Healthcare's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, HCA Healthcare reported revenue of $11,451.00MM vs $10,696.00MM (up 7.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.20 vs $1.18 (up 86.44%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, HCA Healthcare reported revenue of $43,614.00MM vs $41,490.00MM (up 5.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.12 vs $7.53 (down 18.73%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $10.12 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DHI GROUP, INC. (DHX) REPORT OVERVIEW

DHI Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, DHI Group reported revenue of $38.92MM vs $52.42MM (down 25.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.02 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, DHI Group reported revenue of $207.95MM vs $226.97MM (down 8.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs -$0.11. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.24 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AETERNA ZENTARIS INC. (AEZS) REPORT OVERVIEW

AEterna Zentaris' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, AEterna Zentaris reported revenue of $0.66MM vs $0.24MM (up 175.10%) and basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.61. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AEterna Zentaris reported revenue of $0.92MM vs $0.91MM (up 1.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.12 vs -$2.41. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.37 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD (TNP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tsakos Energy Navigation's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Tsakos Energy Navigation reported revenue of $123.93MM vs $132.18MM (down 6.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.19 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tsakos Energy Navigation reported revenue of $529.18MM vs $481.79MM (up 9.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.19 vs $0.47. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.07 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ACME UNITED CORPORATION. (ACU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Acme United's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Acme United reported revenue of $34.73MM vs $33.79MM (up 2.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.36 (down 33.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Acme United reported revenue of $130.55MM vs $124.57MM (up 4.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.21 vs $1.76 (down 31.25%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.43 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

