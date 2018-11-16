16/11/2018 21:15:00

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Determine Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Determine Cloud Platform Technology Continues to Attract New Customers in US and Europe and Increase Customer Migration and Expansion

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 13, 2018, the Company issued a press release reporting financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 14, 2018. On November 15, 2018, the Company issued a new version of the release to update the presentation of two items: 1) non-GAAP EPS for the six months ended September 20, 2018 and 2) Reconciliation of Cash for the six months ended September 30, 2017.

CARMEL, Ind. – November 13, 2018 – Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced financial results for its second quarter ended September 30th, 2018.

Q2 FY2019 GAAP Financial Highlights:

  • GAAP Revenue was $5.7 million in Q2 FY2019, compared to $6.0 million in Q1 FY19, representing a 5.1% decrease quarter-over-quarter, and compared to $6.9 million in Q2 FY2018 GAAP Revenue, representing a 16.8% decrease year-over-year.

  • GAAP gross profit percentage was 48.1% in Q2 FY2019, compared to 43.5% in Q1 FY2019, representing a 4.6 point increase quarter-over-quarter, and compared to 49.8% in Q2 FY2018, representing a 1.7 point decrease year-over-year.

  • Deferred revenues decreased to $8.0 million from $9.3 million in Q1 FY2019.

  • GAAP net loss was $3.6 million, or $0.24 per share in Q2 FY2019, compared to $4.1 million or $0.27 per share in Q1 FY2019, representing a gain of $0.03 per share quarter-over-quarter; in Q2 FY2018, the GAAP net loss was $2.7 million or $0.18 per share.

        
 

 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

   
 

GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

Q2

Q1

Q2

Change

Change

 
 

FY 2019

FY 2019

FY 2018

 Q/Q

  Y/Y

 
 Revenue - total$5,734 $6,040 $6,888  (5.1%) (16.8%) 
 Revenue - recurring$5,044 $5,251 $5,545  (3.9%) (9.0%) 
 Revenue - non-recurring$690 $789 $1,343  (12.5%) (48.6%) 
 Gross profit - total$2,759 $2,627 $3,432  5.0% (19.6%) 
 Gross profit - recurring$3,115 $3,145 $3,371  (1.0%) (7.6%) 
 Gross (loss)/profit - non-recurring$(356)$(518)$61  (31.3%) (683.6%) 
 Gross margin - total 48.1% 43.5% 49.8%4.6pts(1.7pts) 
 Gross margin - recurring 61.8% 59.9% 60.8%1.9pts1.0pts 
 Gross margin - non recurring (51.6%) (65.7%) 4.5%14.1pts(56.1pts) 
 Net loss$(3,583)$(4,069)$(2,671) (11.9%) 34.1% 
 EPS$(0.24)$(0.27)$(0.18)$0.03 $(0.06) 
        

Q2 FY2019 Non-GAAP Financial Highlights:

  • Non-GAAP revenue was $5.7 million in Q2 FY2019, compared to $6.0 million in Q1 FY2019, representing a 5.1% decrease quarter-over-quarter, and compared to $6.9 million in Q2 FY2018, representing a 16.8% decrease year-over-year.

  • Non-GAAP gross profit percentage was 52.8% in Q2 FY2019, compared to 48.5% in Q1 FY2019, representing a 4.4% increase quarter-over-quarter, and 54.9% in Q2 FY2018, representing a 2.1% decrease year-over-year.

  • Non-GAAP net loss was $2.6 million in Q2 FY2019, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million in Q1 FY2019, or $0.20 per share, representing a $0.03 increase quarter-over-quarter.  Q2 FY2018 had a non-GAAP net loss of $1.5 million or $0.10 per share, representing a $0.07 decrease year-over-year.

  • Billings decreased 25.4% to $4.5 million in Q2 FY2019 from $6.0 million in Q2 FY2019.  Billings, a non-GAAP measure, are defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenues.

  • Non-GAAP EBITDA was a $1.5 million loss in Q2 FY2019, compared to a loss of $0.6 million in Q2 FY2018, representing a decrease of $0.9 million year-over-year.

      
 

 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

    
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

Q2

Q1

Q2

Change

Change

 
 

 

FY 2019

 

FY 2019

 FY 2018

 Q/Q

 Y/Y

 
 Revenue - total$5,734 $6,040 $6,888  (5.1%) (16.8%) 
 Revenue - recurring$5,044 $5,251 $5,545  (3.9%) (9.0%) 
 Revenue - non-recurring$690 $789 $1,343  (12.5%) (48.6%) 
 Gross profit - total$3,030 $2,929 $3,784  3.5% (19.9%) 
 Gross profit - recurring$3,372 $3,434 $3,675  (1.8%) (8.2%) 
 Gross (loss)/profit - non-recurring$(342)$(505)$109  32.3% (413.8%) 
 Gross margin - total 52.8% 48.5% 54.9% 4.4pts (2.1pts) 
 Gross margin - recurring 66.9% 65.4% 66.3% 1.5pts 0.6pts 
 Gross margin - non recurring (49.6%) (64.0%) 8.1% 14.4pts (57.7pts) 
 Net loss$(2,557)$(2,944)$(1,506) 13.2% (69.8%) 
 EPS$(0.17)$(0.20)$(0.10)$0.03 $(0.07) 
 Billings$4,468 $5,743 $5,991  (22.2%) (25.4%) 
        

“Helping companies - and entire industries - work smarter and more efficiently is the guiding principle on which Determine was founded. We are now aggressively expanding the application of those two concepts across the company as we position for increased success, most notably in our customer acquisition and management teams.

Recently, Determine announced that Gérard Dahan has taken over leadership of worldwide marketing, sales and customer management as Determine’s newly named Global Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. This is one part of our diligence in reshaping and streamlining our ecosystem of stakeholders, roles, responsibilities, KPIs and compensation. While it’s still early in the process, the entire company is rallying around the new Sales, Marketing and Customer Management structure to support its success.

In terms of fiscal efficiency, Determine has been vigorously eliminating costs, including over $2 million in annual expenses across the board since mid-year. The company will continue to make additional cost management adjustments opportunistically.

We are continuing to efficiently and effectively deliver the Determine message to prospects and customers who seek to derive bottom-line value from our best-in-class modular Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Management Solutions.”

Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO and Director, Determine, Inc.

Determine Business Highlights:

  • Q2 FY2019 Customer Announcements: During Q2 FY2019, Determine announced new customer accounts and cloud platform adoption by existing customers in the US and Europe across its Determine Cloud Platform Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management solutions.

  • Annualized Bookings: In Q2 FY2019, the revenue team delivered approximately $456K in annualized bookings. Banking, Chemicals, Electronics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Technology, and Transportation were particularly standout industry verticals.

     

  • Determine Continues Thought Leadership: In Q2 FY2019, Determine continued to provide meaningful educational resources to inform customers and prospects on the ever-changing Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management landscape:

    • Conference Call and Webcast: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time)

     

    Participant Conference Call Numbers:

     

    Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0789

     

    Toll/International: 1-201-689-8562

     

    Participant Webcast Link: https://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132114 

     

    Replay Dial-in Information:

     

    Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

     

    Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

     

    From: 11/13/18 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time

     

    To: 11/20/18 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time

     

    Replay Pin Number: 13684754

     

    Relatedhttps://investor.determine.com

     

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

    To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, which we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and future results. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

    The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit is the elimination of the amortization of acquisition related intangibles, stock based compensation and severance expense from the costs of revenue. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the non-GAAP gross profit items as well as acquisition related costs.

    Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and manage our business and forecast future periods; as such, we believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operations. Further, please note that our non-GAAP revenue is intended to reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been otherwise recorded by the acquired entities of Iasta and b-pack, while our non-GAAP gross profit also excludes the amortization of intangibles that occurred due to the acquisition of the entities of Iasta and b-pack.

    Annualized Bookings is an operating measure not derived from the company’s revenues or any other amounts presented in accordance with GAAP in the company’s statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows or other equivalent statements.

    Forward-looking Statements

    Certain statements in this release and elsewhere by Determine are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding business outlook, assessment of market conditions, anticipated financial and operating results, strategies, product and channel development, future plans, contingencies and contemplated transactions of the company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to actual results of company operations, or the performance or achievements of the company or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any such risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed elsewhere herein, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those expressed or implied for the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to fluctuations in demand for Determine’s products and services, risks of losing key personnel or customers, protection of the company’s intellectual property and government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to those affecting the company’s industry. Determine undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risk factors concerning the company can be found in the company’s most recent Form 10-K as filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Supporting Resources

    Determine blog

    Determine on LinkedIn

    Determine on Twitter

    Determine Resources

    About Determine, Inc.

    Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

    The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

    For more information, please visit: determine.com.

    Contact

    Media Relations:

    Mike Mitchell

    Determine, Inc.

    +1.650.532.1590

    pr@determine.com

      
      

    Determine, Inc.

    		 

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

    		 

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    		 
    (Unaudited) 
       Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
       9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 9/30/2017  
                
    Revenues:          
     Recurring revenues$5,044  $5,545  $10,295  $10,845   
     Non-recurring revenues 690   1,343   1,479   3,031   
     Total revenues 5,734   6,888   11,774   13,876   
                        
    Cost of revenues:                 
     Cost of recurring revenues 1,929   2,174   4,035   3,960   
     Cost of non-recurring revenues 1,046   1,282   2,353   2,799   
     Total cost of revenues 2,975   3,456   6,388   6,759   
                        
    Gross profit:                 
     Recurring gross profit 3,115   3,371   6,260   6,885   
     Non-recurring gross (loss) profit (356)  61   (874)  232   
     Total gross profit 2,759   3,432   5,386   7,117   
                        
    Operating expenses:                 
     Research and development 1,195   1,008   2,371   2,074   
     Sales and marketing 2,491   2,694   5,582   5,190   
     General and administrative 2,225   1,805   4,230   3,877   
     Total operating expenses 5,911   5,507   12,183   11,141   
                        
    Loss from operations (3,152)  (2,075)  (6,797)  (4,024)  
                        
    Other expense, net (419)  (568)  (755)  (746)  
    Net loss before income tax (3,571)  (2,643)  (7,552)  (4,770)  
                        
    Provision for benefit from income taxes (12)  (28)  (100)  (11)  
    Net loss $(3,583) $(2,671) $(7,652) $(4,781)  
                        
    Basic and diluted net loss per share$(0.24) $(0.18) $(0.50) $(0.35)  
                        
                

    Determine, Inc.

     

     

     

     

    		  

    GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

     

     

     

     

    		  

    (In thousands)

     

     

     

     

    		  
    (Unaudited)      
       Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
       9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 9/30/2017  
    Reconciliation of total revenue:         
     U.S. GAAP as reported$5,734  $6,888  $11,774  $13,876   
    Non-GAAP revenue$5,734  $6,888  $11,774  $13,876   
                
    Reconciliation of gross profit:         
     U.S. GAAP as reported$2,759  $3,432  $5,386  $7,117   
     Adjustments:         
     Amortization of acquisition 250   260   503   511   
     Stock based compensation 17   92   58   121   
     Severance 4   -   12   38   
    Non-GAAP gross profit$3,030  $3,784  $5,959  $7,787   
                
    Reconciliation to non-GAAP net loss:         
    Net loss $(3,583) $(2,671) $(7,652) $(4,781)  
    Stock-based compensation expense 534   621   1,071   1,206   
    Amortization on intangibles 457   542   1,000   1,074   
    Severance costs 35   2   80   43   
    Non-GAAP net loss$(2,557) $(1,506) $(5,501) $(2,458)  
                
    Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share$(0.17) $(0.10) $(0.36) $(0.18)  
                
    Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders 15,101   14,784   15,154   13,545   
                
                

    Determine, Inc.

    		 

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

    		 

    (In thousands)

    		 
    (Unaudited) 
                
       Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
       September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,  
        2018   2017   2018   2017   
    Statements of comprehensive loss:         
    Consolidated net loss$(3,583) $(2,671) $(7,652) $(4,781)  
    Foreign currency translation adjustments, net (60)  460   (457)  771   
    Other comprehensive income -   103   -   (11)  
    Comprehensive loss$(3,643) $(2,108) $(8,109) $(4,021)  
                
                

    Determine, Inc.

    		 

     

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    		 

    (In thousands)

    		 
     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 
       September 30, March 31,    

     

    		 
       2018 2018      
       (Unaudited) (Audited)      
     

    ASSETS

    		         
     Current assets         
      Cash and cash equivalents$7,532  $9,928       
      Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 3,880   6,605       
      Restricted cash 26   28       
      Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,185   1,542       
      Total current assets 13,623   18,103       
                
     Property and equipment, net 120   90       
     Capitalized software development costs, net 3,343   2,994       
     Goodwill 15,026   15,458       
     Other intangibles, net 2,824   3,952       
     Other assets 1,646   1,467       
      Total assets$36,582  $42,064       
                
                
     

    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

    		         
     Current liabilities         
      Credit facility$13,805  $12,128       
      Accounts payable 2,453   2,371       
      Accrued payroll and related liabilities 1,950   1,986       
      Other accrued liabilities 2,749   2,239       
      Deferred revenue 7,957   9,487       
      Income tax payable 52   48       
      Total current liabilities 28,966   28,259       
                
      Long-term deferred revenue 51   84       
      Convertible note, net of debt discount 7,922   7,475       
      Other long-term liabilities 1,739   1,306       
      Total liabilities 38,678   37,124       
                    
     Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,096)  4,940       
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)$36,582  $42,064       
                    
                    

    Determine, Inc.

    		 

     

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    		 

    (In thousands)

    		 
    (Unaudited) 
                

     

     

     

    		Six Months Ended  

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017    

     

    		 
                    

    Operating activities

    		             
    Net loss $  (7,652) $  (4,781)      
    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:             
                 
                    
     Depreciation and amortization   2,142     1,993       
     Stock-based compensation expense   1,000     1,206       
     Interest expense paid in kind as convertible note debt   447     394       
     Income tax expense (benefit)   101     13       
     Unrealized currency translation losses (gains)   199     (357)      
     Changes in assets and liabilities:             
     Accounts receivable, net   1,952     438       
     Prepaid expenses and other current assets   128     (51)      
     Other assets   60     571       
     Accounts payable   82     (272)      
     Accrued payroll and related liabilities   (36)    220       
     Other accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities   584     187       
     Deferred revenue   (1,563)    (1,113)      

    Net cash used in operating activities

    		   (2,556)    (1,552)      
                    

    Investing activities

    		             
     Purchase of property and equipment   (58)    (17)      
     Capitalized software development costs, net   (1,379)    (1,162)      

    Net cash used in investing activities

    		   (1,437)    (1,179)      
                    

    Financing activities

    		             
     Credit facility borrowing   21,822     17,002       
     Credit facility payment   (20,156)    (16,893)      
     Proceeds from issuance of stock, net of issuance costs   -      4,909       
     Issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan   72     73       
     Net employee withholding taxes paid in connection to issuance of restricted stock   (7)    (41)      
     Repayment of loan   -      (97)      
     Proceeds from exercise of stock options   -      1       

    Net cash provided by financing activities

    		   1,731     4,954       

     

    		               

     

    		Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (136)    102       
                    
    Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,398)  2,325       
    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period   9,956     9,463       
    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period$  7,558  $  11,788       
                    

    Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

    		             
    Cash and cash equivalents$  7,532  $  11,761       
    Restricted cash   26     27       

    Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    		$  7,558  $  11,788       
                    
                    

    Determine, Inc.

    		 

    Billings Reconciliation

    		 

    (In thousands)

    		 
    (Unaudited) 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

     

    		 

     

     

     

    		9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 9/30/2017

     

    		 

     

    		         

     

    		 
    Total revenues$  5,734  $  6,888  $  11,774  $  13,876   
    Deferred revenue:         
    End of period   8,008     8,967     8,008     8,967   
    Beginning of period   9,274     9,864     9,571     10,080 

     

    		 
    Change in deferred revenue   (1,266)    (897)    (1,563)    (1,113)

     

    		 
    Total billings (total revenues plus the change in deferred revenue)$  4,468  $  5,991  $  10,211  $  12,763   
                
                

    Determine, Inc.

    		 

    Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliation

    		 

    (In thousands)

    		 
    (unaudited) 
                
       Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
       9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 9/30/2017  
    Reconciliation to non-GAAP EBITDA net loss:         
    Non-GAAP net loss$  (2,557) $  (1,506) $  (5,501) $  (2,458)  
    Interest    459   453     794   893   
    Depreciation   538   424     1,043   771   
    Income tax expense (benefit)   11   27     100   10   
    Non-GAAP EBITDA net loss$  (1,549) $  (602) $  (3,564) $  (784)  
                

