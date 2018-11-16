CryptoBlockCon - Las Vegas to Connect World Industry Leaders in the Cause of Promoting Blockchain Technology

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Hundreds of cryptocurrency and blockchain industry participants will converge on the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Dec. 11-12 for CryptoBlockCon - Las Vegas. The focus of this premier conference series is on the future benefits and possibilities of blockchain technology and crypto assets while it serves as a platform to connect industry participants in the cause of promoting the widespread adoption and implementation of blockchain technology.

“CryptoBlockCon - Las Vegas is the flagship event in our lineup of CryptoBlockCon traveling conferences,” said C.J. Smith, co-founder of CryptoBlockCon. “These events were created to showcase companies that are utilizing blockchain to improve industries through increased efficiency, security and transparency; to educate current and future industry participants about blockchain technology; and, ultimately, to serve as a platform to connect industry participants and inspire them to assist in the adoption and implementation of this transformative technology.”

CryptoBlockCon - Las Vegas will feature two full days of panel discussions, keynote presentations and proof-of-concept presentations on two separate stages in the Mandalay Bay’s Palm Foyer. Attendees will benefit from valuable opportunities to:

Hear from top speakers and experts on the subjects of blockchain technology and crypto assets.

Network with top investors, advisors, founders and blockchain industry thought leaders.

Gain actionable insights and learn how to leverage blockchain technology in their businesses.

Meet startups that are using blockchain to innovate and disrupt some of the world’s largest industries.

Featured keynote speakers at the conference will include Elixxir CEO and Founder David Chaum, who is recognized by many as the inventor of digital cash, and IBM Thought Leader Shawnna Hoffman, who serves as the global co-leader of the IBM Cognitive Legal Practice and a member of the IBM Global Center of Competency.

CryptoBlockCon - Las Vegas will bring together world leaders spanning many industries, from finance and healthcare to entertainment and compliance, to learn about and help promote blockchain implementation and to take advantage of invaluable opportunities to network with thought leaders in this emerging space.

To learn more and to register for CryptoBlockCon - Las Vegas, visit https://www.cryptoblockcon.com

