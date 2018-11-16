16/11/2018 10:49:00

Extension of Open Offer Timetable

INTOSOL Holdings Plc - Extension of Open Offer Timetable

London, November 16

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO U.S. PERSONS, OR IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW. 

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, or to buy shares in any jurisdiction.  This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus.  Any investment in any shares referred to in this announcement may be made only on the basis of information in the prospectus published on 17 October 2018 by Intosol Holdings PLC.

Capitalised terms in this announcement are as defined in the Company’s Prospectus dated 17 October 2018 unless the context otherwise requires.

16 November 2018

Intosol Holdings PLC

(“Intosol” or the “Company”)

Extension of Open Offer Timetable

Further to its announcement on 22 October 2018 regarding admission to trading of the Company’s ordinary shares to the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities, INTOSOL is pleased to announce that the Directors have decided to extend the latest time and date for receipt of completed applications and payment in full under the Offer to 11.00 a.m.  on 7 December 2018 in order to give potential investors who have not yet applied for Offer Shares the opportunity to do so. The revised timetable of principal events is detailed below.

Extended timetable:

Commencement of the  Offer6 November 2018
Latest time and date for applications under the Offer11 a.m. on 7 December 2018
Publication of results of Offer (through a Regulatory Information Service)10 December 2018
Admission and dealing in Offer Shares commence14 December 2018
CREST accounts credited with uncertificated Offer Shares14 December 2018
Where applicable, definitive share certificates despatched by post in the week commencing21 December 2018 (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Any changes to the expected timetable set out above will be notified by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service.

Dealing codes

The dealing codes for the Shares remain as follows:

ISIN:              GB00BFYY4Y44

SEDOL:         BFYY4Y4

TIDM:            INTO:LD

The Prospectus is available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Prospectus is also available on the Company’s website at www.intosolholdingsplc.com.

Enquiries:

Rainer.Spekowius@intosol.de

