INTOSOL Holdings Plc - Extension of Open Offer Timetable

16 November 2018

Intosol Holdings PLC

(“Intosol” or the “Company”)

Extension of Open Offer Timetable

Further to its announcement on 22 October 2018 regarding admission to trading of the Company’s ordinary shares to the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities, INTOSOL is pleased to announce that the Directors have decided to extend the latest time and date for receipt of completed applications and payment in full under the Offer to 11.00 a.m. on 7 December 2018 in order to give potential investors who have not yet applied for Offer Shares the opportunity to do so. The revised timetable of principal events is detailed below.