16/11/2018 21:05:00

Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

Related content
18 Oct - 
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
18 Sep - 
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
29 Aug - 
Franklin Universal Trust Refinances Senior Fixed Rate N..

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE:FT], a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., announced today a distribution of $0.0320 per share, payable December 14, 2018, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2018 (Ex-Dividend Date: November 29, 2018).

Distributions may vary based on the Fund’s net investment income.  Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

You may request a copy of the Fund's current Report to Shareholders by contacting Franklin Templeton’s Fund Information Department at 1-800/DIAL BEN® (1-800-342-5236) or by visiting franklintempleton.com.  All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal.  Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates.  As the prices of bonds in a fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund’s share price may decline.  Investments in lower-rated bonds include higher risk of default and loss of principal.  Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions.  In addition to other factors, securities issued by utility companies have historically been sensitive to interest rate changes.  When interest rates fall, utility securities prices, and thus a utilities fund’s share price, tend to rise; when interest rates rise, their prices generally fall.  The Fund is actively managed but there is no guarantee that the manager’s investment decisions will produce the desired results.  For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund’s investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions.  The company’s more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network.  With offices in over 30 countries, the California–based company has 70 years of investment experience and over $682 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2018.   For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

FROM:

Franklin Templeton Investments

Shareholders/Financial Advisors: (800) 342-5236

 

FRANKLIN LOGO.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:05 FT
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
18 Oct BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
18 Sep BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
29 Aug BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Refinances Senior Fixed Rate Notes
13 Aug BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
19 Jul BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
15 Jun BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
18 May BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
18 Apr BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
15 Mar BEN
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 112-2018 Salmonella
2
Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas North Yard
3
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
4
SUEZ FILES INTENT TO ACQUIRE EAGLE WATER IN IDAHO
5
Laureate Education Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder

Related stock quotes

Franklin Universal Trust 6.500 -0.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:17
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MGTI
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases Portable Propane Convection Heater Adjustable to 18,000 BTUs
21:15
CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Determine Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
21:07
SFL - Sale of Older VLCC
21:06
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Chegg, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CHGG
21:05
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Files Waterberg Technical Report
21:05
Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for Fifth Consecutive Year*
21:05
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
21:05
Churchill Downs and Keeneland Joint Venture Awarded Racing License for Oak Grove, Kentucky

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 November 2018 21:40:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-16 22:40:44 - 2018-11-16 21:40:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY