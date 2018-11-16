16/11/2018 14:38:26

Freddie Mac Prices $1.3 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans

Largest SLST Trust Execution to Date

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that it priced its second Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust (SLST) offering of 2018 - a securitization of approximately $1.3 billion of both guaranteed senior and non-guaranteed subordinate securities. The SLST program is a key part of Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings to reduce less liquid assets in its mortgage-related investments portfolio and shed credit and market risk via economically reasonable transactions.

Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2018-2 is expected to issue approximately $1 billion in guaranteed senior certificates and approximately $318 million in non-guaranteed subordinate certificates. The issuance is expected to settle on November 29, 2018. The collateral backing the certificates consists of 7,921 fixed- and step-rate modified seasoned re-performing and moderately delinquent loans (RPLs). These loans were modified to assist borrowers who were at risk of foreclosure to help them keep their homes.

The loans are serviced by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. The servicing of the loans will be in accordance with requirements that prioritize borrower retention options in the event of a default and promote neighborhood stability.

Advisors to Freddie Mac on this transaction are Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc, a minority owned business.

To date, Freddie Mac has completed sales of $7 billion of non-performing loans and settled $47 billion of RPLs consisting of (i) $29 billion via fully guaranteed PCs, (ii) $16 billion via Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer (SCRT) senior/sub securitizations, and (iii) $2 billion via SLST offerings. Additional information about the company's seasoned loan offerings is at https://www.freddiemac.com/seasonedloanofferings/docs/rpl_sales_guidelines_factsheets.pdf.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 15, 2018; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2017, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

