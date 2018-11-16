16/11/2018 17:06:13

Gray Announces Closing of Offering of $750.0 Million of 7.0% Senior Notes Due 2027

Related content
12 Nov - 
Recent Analysis Shows Gray Television, The Michaels Com..
06 Nov - 
Gray Reports Record Operating Results for the Quarter E..
01 Nov - 
Gray Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $750.0 Million ..

Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has completed its previously announced offering of $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) by Gray Escrow, Inc., a special purpose wholly owned subsidiary of Gray (the “Escrow Issuer”). The Notes were issued at 100.000% of par.

At closing, the proceeds of the Notes were funded into an escrow account. The Notes were sold to finance, together with cash on hand and anticipated debt facilities and indebtedness of Gray, the pending acquisition of Raycom Media, Inc. (the “Raycom Merger”). If the Raycom Merger is consummated and certain other conditions are satisfied, the net proceeds from the offering will be released from the escrow account to fund the Raycom Merger, the Escrow Issuer will merge with and into Gray, and Gray will become the primary obligor under the Notes (the “Assumption”).

Following the Assumption, the Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each existing and future restricted subsidiary of Gray that guarantees Gray’s existing senior credit facility.

Interest on the Notes accrues from November 16, 2018 and is payable semiannually, on May 15 and November 15 of each year, commencing May 15, 2019. The Notes mature on May 15, 2027.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption therefrom. The Notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to persons outside the United States under Regulation S.

Cautionary Statements for Purposes of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the federal securities laws. These “forward-looking statements” are not statements of historical facts, and may include, among other things, statements regarding our current expectations and beliefs as to the intended use of proceeds of the Notes, other pending transactions, and other future events. Actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the current expectations and beliefs discussed in this press release. All information set forth in this release is as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Information about certain potential factors that could affect our business and financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and may be contained in reports subsequently filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

#        #        #

Gray Contacts:

www.gray.tv

Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-504-9828

gray_logo_with_r.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:06 GTN
Gray Announces Closing of Offering of $750.0 Million of 7.0% Senior Notes Due 2027
12 Nov MIK
Recent Analysis Shows Gray Television, The Michaels Companies, Farmland Partners, Impinj, Entravision Communications, and INTL FCStone Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
06 Nov GTN
Gray Reports Record Operating Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
01 Nov GTN
Gray Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $750.0 Million of 7.0% Senior Notes Due 2027
01 Nov GTN
GRAY ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES
31 Oct GTN
News Release Gray Television Releases Findings From Second National Political Poll
22 Oct GTN
Gray Announces Proposed $2.15 Billion Incremental Term Loan and Amendment to Its Current Senior Credit Facility; Updates Guidance for Third Quarter 2018
12 Oct ERI
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Arrow Electronics, Gray Television, Forum Energy Technologies, Eldorado Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Lumber Liquidators — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13 Aug HMHC
Research Report Identifies Hyatt Hotels, Entravision Communications, Pinnacle West Capital, Santander Consumer, DTE Energy, and Planet Fitness with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
14 May GTN
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind East West, Southern Copper, UBS Group AG, Scientific Games, Leidos, and Gray Television — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 112-2018 Salmonella
2
Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas North Yard
3
SUEZ FILES INTENT TO ACQUIRE EAGLE WATER IN IDAHO
4
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
5
Laureate Education Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder

Related stock quotes

Gray Communications Syst.. 18.66 -1.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:41
Paragon Reaches Settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
17:39
Connect for Health Colorado® Reports Increase in 2019 Medical Plan Selections
17:38
Transaction in Own Shares
17:30
United Fire Group, Inc. Declares a Common Stock Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 per Share
17:27
Black Box Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
17:22
Standard Exercise – Swedish Stock 115/18
17:20
Transaction in Own Shares
17:19
Pluralsight Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Boston Globe
17:06
Gray Announces Closing of Offering of $750.0 Million of 7.0% Senior Notes Due 2027

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 November 2018 18:26:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-16 19:26:34 - 2018-11-16 18:26:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY