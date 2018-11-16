16/11/2018 12:45:00

Green Spirit RX Named One of Puerto Rico’s 8 Best Dispensaries by Cannabis News Update

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”), announced today that the Company’s network of Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico has been named one of Puerto Rico’s best by Cannabis News Update.

In the November 14 feature entitled “Puerto Rico’s 8 Best Dispensaries,” Cannabis News Update reports that “Probably the most well-known cannabis brand in Puerto Rico is Green Spirit RX.  With five different locations across the island, a Green Spirit dispensary is never out of reach.”  The complete article can be viewed at Cannabis News Update.

GSRX currently operates Green Spirit RX dispensaries in Dorado, Carolina, Andalucia and Hato Rey, with the Company’s fifth dispensary opening soon in Fajardo.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products.  Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction.

Websites:

Green Spirit RX https://www.greenspiritrx.com/

Spirulinex  https://www.spirulinex.com

Instagram:

Spirulinex https://www.instagram.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.instagram.com/greenroommendo/

Facebook:

Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.facebook.com/Green-Spirit-Rx-746194692378429/

Spirulinex https://www.facebook.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.facebook.com/greenroommendo/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact

:                                 

Paul Gendreau

PGPR

paul@pgprmedia.com

678-807-7945

Logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 112-2018 Salmonella
2
Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas North Yard
3
SUEZ FILES INTENT TO ACQUIRE EAGLE WATER IN IDAHO
4
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
5
Laureate Education Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:03
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
13:00
Retail TouchPoints Announces 2018 Store Operations Superstar Awards
13:00
MapAnything Raises $42.5 Million Series C to Expand its Leadership in $27B Location-of-Things Technologies and Services Market
12:55
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Cherokee, Safeguard Scientifics, Twitter, Alico, Coda Octopus Group, and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12:53
Net Asset Value(s)
12:50
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within 2U, Broadwind Energy, Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Ability, ContraFect, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12:45
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Fresh Del Monte Produce, Liquidity Services, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, ePlus inc, Pluralsight, and Melinta Therapeutics — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
12:45
Green Spirit RX Named One of Puerto Rico’s 8 Best Dispensaries by Cannabis News Update
12:45
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 November 2018 13:22:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-16 14:22:51 - 2018-11-16 13:22:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY