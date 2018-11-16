Green Spirit RX Named One of Puerto Rico’s 8 Best Dispensaries by Cannabis News Update

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”), announced today that the Company’s network of Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico has been named one of Puerto Rico’s best by Cannabis News Update.

In the November 14 feature entitled “Puerto Rico’s 8 Best Dispensaries,” Cannabis News Update reports that “Probably the most well-known cannabis brand in Puerto Rico is Green Spirit RX. With five different locations across the island, a Green Spirit dispensary is never out of reach.” The complete article can be viewed at Cannabis News Update .

GSRX currently operates Green Spirit RX dispensaries in Dorado, Carolina, Andalucia and Hato Rey, with the Company’s fifth dispensary opening soon in Fajardo.

About GSRX Industries Inc. GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction.

Websites:

Green Spirit RX https://www.greenspiritrx.com/

Spirulinex https://www.spirulinex.com

Instagram:

Spirulinex https://www.instagram.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.instagram.com/greenroommendo/

Facebook:

Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.facebook.com/Green-Spirit-Rx-746194692378429/

Spirulinex https://www.facebook.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.facebook.com/greenroommendo/

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact :

Paul Gendreau

PGPR

paul@pgprmedia.com

678-807-7945