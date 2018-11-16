Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company
London, November 16
TR-1: S
tandard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached
|Strategic Equity Capital plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii: Fund Bought Back Shares
|yes
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
1607 Capital Partners, LLC
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Richmond, VA United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|Northern Trust
| 4,410,798
|Bny Mellon
| 3,072,400
|State Street
| 1,037,934
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|November 14, 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|November 15, 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|13.01%
|13.01%
|65,490,710
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|12.25%
|12.25%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B0BDCB21
|8,521,132
|13.01%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|8,521,132
|13.01%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
date
Exercise/
Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
date
Exercise/
Conversion Period
Physical or cash
settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10.
In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
|Bryan Huntley, CCO
804-525-1741
Place of completion
|Richmond, VA
Date of completion
|11/15/18