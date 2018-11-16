16/11/2018 14:30:00

IAGC: New website, ModernizeMMPA.com, calls for common-sense regulatory reform

Houston, Texas, U.S., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC) has launched a new website, ModernizeMMPA.com to highlight the impacts of bureaucratic red tape and misapplication of the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) on its members and the offshore energy industry at large.

The website identifies specific flaws in the MMPA, including overlapping and burdensome regulations, lack of regulatory accountability, vague language and exploitation by anti-energy opportunists. As a result of these systemic shortcomings, the MMPA functions as a de facto ban on geophysical seismic surveying in some U.S. waters.

“IAGC is disappointed by the extensive delays and hurdles our members face as a result of the MMPA’s outdated language and redundant, complicated review processes,” said Nikki Martin, President of the IAGC. “We are launching this new website to draw attention to these issues and highlight the impact they are having on our members and the U.S. energy industry overall. Steps must be taken to reduce bureaucratic delay and cut the burdensome regulatory red tape holding back the offshore energy exploration industry in the U.S.  In the time that our members have been waiting for MMPA authorizations, the country of Mexico has transformed its entire energy sector.”

In January 2018, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report on offshore seismic surveys which found that current delays in the issuance MMPA authorizations is a result of bureaucratic dysfunction and unnecessary stalling. Last week marked the 1,200th day of government delay and inaction on Atlantic Incidental Harassment Authorizations (IHAs) for seismic surveys off the U.S. East Coast, just one of the instances of extreme delays created by the MMPA.

Seismic surveying technology has been used extensively for over 50 years around the world, with no known detrimental impact to marine life, commercial fishing or tourism. Seismic surveying activity is a critical component of responsible energy resource development, contributes to reducing the overall environmental footprint associated with energy exploration and provides valuable data on the dynamic processes that shape our coasts.

Now, the U.S. is falling behind in seismic information gathering, exploration activity and energy development due to the bureaucratic delays caused by the vague language and broken regulatory processes in the MMPA. Since 2014, Mexico has leased over 21,000,000 acres of offshore area for exploration and production in the Gulf of Mexico, more than four times the acreage leased by the U.S. Meanwhile, the U.S. is the only Atlantic margin country that is not exploring its shores for oil and gas resources.

The IAGC supports and fosters science- and risk-based regulations consistent with existing practices that are proven to be environmentally responsible, effective and operationally feasible. Through our Modernize MMPA site and campaign, the IAGC urges lawmakers and regulators to help bring the MMPA into the 21st Century by enacting common sense modifications.

###

About the IAGC

The IAGC represents more than 110-member companies worldwide from all segments of the geophysical and exploration industry and is the only trade organization solely dedicated to representing the industry. It is the leader in geophysical technical and operations expertise. For more than 45 years, the IAGC has worked to optimize the business and regulatory climate, and enhances public understanding to support a strong, viable geophysical industry essential to discovering and delivering the world's energy resources.

Gail Adams-Jackson

International Association of Geophysical Contractors

+1 713-957-8080

gail.adams@iagc.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 112-2018 Salmonella
2
Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas North Yard
3
SUEZ FILES INTENT TO ACQUIRE EAGLE WATER IN IDAHO
4
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
5
Laureate Education Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:48
Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 October 2018
14:47
First Citizens Bank, Biscayne Bancshares, Inc. Announce Merger Agreement
14:38
Freddie Mac Prices $1.3 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
14:37
Net Asset Value(s)
14:35
Net Asset Value(s)
14:34
Captor Capital Sells Orange County Retail Location to MedMen
14:32
Letter to Shareholders to accompany recent proxy filing
14:30
CryptoBlockCon - Las Vegas to Connect World Industry Leaders in the Cause of Promoting Blockchain Technology
14:30
2050 Motors Reschedules Stockholders Meeting

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 November 2018 15:05:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-16 16:05:32 - 2018-11-16 15:05:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY