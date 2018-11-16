Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within 2U, Broadwind Energy, Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Ability, ContraFect, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN), Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NES), Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL), ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN), Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NES), Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL), ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 14th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

2U, INC. (TWOU) REPORT OVERVIEW

2U's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, 2U reported revenue of $106.96MM vs $70.25MM (up 52.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.17 vs -$0.30. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, 2U reported revenue of $286.75MM vs $205.86MM (up 39.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.60 vs -$0.44. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.03 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

BROADWIND ENERGY, INC. (BWEN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Broadwind Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Broadwind Energy reported revenue of $31.45MM vs $29.60MM (up 6.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Broadwind Energy reported revenue of $146.79MM vs $180.84MM (down 18.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs $0.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.16 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. (NES) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nuverra Environmental Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Nuverra Environmental Solutions reported revenue of $49.66MM vs $48.88MM (up 1.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.61 vs $17.71. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Nuverra Environmental Solutions reported revenue of $176.07MM vs $152.18MM (up 15.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $10.32 vs -$1.85. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

ABILITY INC. (ABIL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ability's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ability reported revenue of $0.03MM vs $0.04MM (down 28.57%) and basic earnings per share -$1.09 vs -$1.27. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ability reported revenue of $2.97MM vs $16.51MM (down 82.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.71 vs -$3.27. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

CONTRAFECT CORPORATION (CFRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

ContraFect's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.38 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (CNAT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Conatus Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Conatus Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $7.67MM vs $9.57MM (down 19.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.13. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Conatus Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $35.38MM vs $0.80MM (up 4,327.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.61 vs -$1.31. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.03 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

