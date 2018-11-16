16/11/2018 12:55:00

Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Cherokee, Safeguard Scientifics, Twitter, Alico, Coda Octopus Group, and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKE), Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO), Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA), and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CLGN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

CHKE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CHKE

SFE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SFE

TWTR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TWTR

ALCO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALCO

CODA DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CODA

CLGN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CLGN

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKE), Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO), Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA), and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CLGN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 14th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CHEROKEE INC. (CHKE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cherokee's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Cherokee reported revenue of $7.07MM vs $7.87MM (down 10.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.65 vs -$0.36. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Cherokee reported revenue of $29.37MM vs $34.02MM (down 13.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.17 vs -$0.84. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.10 and is expected to report on April 18th, 2019.

To read the full Cherokee Inc. (CHKE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CHKE

-----------------------------------------

SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS, INC. (SFE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Safeguard Scientifics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.02 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SFE

-----------------------------------------

TWITTER, INC. (TWTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Twitter's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Twitter reported revenue of $758.11MM vs $589.63MM (up 28.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.04 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Twitter reported revenue of $2,443.30MM vs $2,529.62MM (down 3.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.65. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.50 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TWTR

-----------------------------------------

ALICO, INC. (ALCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alico's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Alico reported revenue of $26.52MM vs $51.52MM (down 48.53%) and basic earnings per share $1.11 vs $0.66 (up 68.18%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Alico reported revenue of $129.83MM vs $144.20MM (down 9.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.14 vs $0.84. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 10th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full Alico, Inc. (ALCO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALCO

-----------------------------------------

CODA OCTOPUS GROUP INC. (CODA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Coda Octopus Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Coda Octopus Group reported revenue of $5.78MM vs $5.04MM (up 14.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.12 (up 58.33%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Coda Octopus Group reported revenue of $18.03MM vs $21.12MM (down 14.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.37 vs $0.60 (down 38.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018.

To read the full Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CODA

-----------------------------------------

COLLPLANT HOLDINGS LTD. SPONSORED ADR (CLGN) REPORT OVERVIEW

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR reported revenue of $0.17MM vs $0.06MM (up 203.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.50 vs $0.56. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR reported revenue of $0.48MM vs $0.08MM (up 479.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.26 vs -$3.93. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.20 and is expected to report on March 20th, 2019.

To read the full CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CLGN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CLGN

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Post comment

