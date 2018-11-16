IT and Cybersecurity Expert Sean Kelley Joins Unissant as EVP, IT/Dev Operations

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sean Kelley, a senior executive, public speaker and radio personality with over 20 years of IT experience in the federal and private sector, has joined Unissant as the Executive Vice President, IT/Dev Operations.

“We’re very excited to have Sean join us,” says Unissant President Ken Bonner. “His experience in information technology, cybersecurity and developing strategic relationships to achieve business goals is going to further fuel the growth at Unissant. He is going to be a valuable addition to our executive management and will fit in tremendously well with the rest of the executive team.”

Prior to joining the Federal Government in 2012 where he served as a member of the Senior Executives Services as Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Veteran Affairs and Chief Information Security Officer at the Environmental Protection Agency, Sean held positions as an Independent Consultant with numerous Healthcare IT companies.

Sean served in a variety of key IT positions within Navy Medicine, including the CIO for the United States Naval Ship (USNS) Comfort during Disaster Relief for the Haitian Earthquake, the CIO for Navy Medicine Corporate Headquarters, the Director for the Navy Medicine Enterprise IT Program Management Office and as an IT Manager for the Attending Physician to Congress (OAP), before retiring in 2011.

Mr. Kelley has taught cybersecurity at the Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree levels and was an SANS Institute On-Demand Instructor and course author. He was also President of the Government Information Technology Executive Council (GITEC). CapEx Investments in GITEC Platforms and infrastructure and aggressive sale goals resulted in 130% increase in revenue during his tenure.

Mr. Kelley has a B.S. in Healthcare Management, an M.A. in Computer Resource and Information Management, and an M.S. in Information Technology Management with a focus in networking and information assurance. He studied at the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Information Systems Security Studies and Research (CISR) and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and a Project Management Professional (PMP). In addition to being a contributing author for the Computer Security Handbook in Security Policy and the VA’s Cybersecurity Strategy White Paper for the White House and Congress, he is also the host of Cyber Chat on federalnewsradio.com and is a 2018 FedHealthIT 100 awardee.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

