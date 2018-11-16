Larson Electronics Releases 690V, 20A C1D2 Hazardous Location Mushroom Pushbutton Switch

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and equipment sectors, announced the release of a hazardous location mushroom pushbutton switch for combustible areas. This hazardous location switch is made for sites with a Class I, Division 2, Class I, Zone 1 and Zone 21, Class II, Divisions 1 and 2 and Class III rating. This maintained-action, 1-HP rated unit that can handle up to 690V AC voltage and 20 amps.

The HLSW-SS-PB20-ESTP hazardous location pushbutton switch comes equipped with a red mushroom head pushbutton switch that contains one normally open contact block, which does not flow current in its normal state. This unit also features one normally closed contact block, which does flow current in its normal state. This unit is compatible with requirements for wall or panel mounting and is equipped with four mounting slots on the back for easy mounting during installation.

Larson Electronics’ durable maintained contact switch is made of sturdy 316 stainless steel and features silicone gasketing throughout. This hazardous location pushbutton operates at a temperature range of -50˚C to +60˚C and has NEMA-rated protection for use in commercial and industrial settings that may be considered hazardous. For completing electrical connections, one 3/4” NPT stainless-steel hub is available.

“This push button switch provides operators in hazardous locations with a simple solution to control mechanisms in heavy-duty machines,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The unit is surface mount compatible, so it’s easily accessible and doesn’t invade on busy industrial operations.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

