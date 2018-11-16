16/11/2018 21:15:00

Larson Electronics Releases Portable Propane Convection Heater Adjustable to 18,000 BTUs

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and equipment sectors, announced the release of a portable propane convection heater for use indoors. This unit provides an adjustable heating range of 6,600, 12,000 or 18,000 BTUs that can heat up to 450 square feet of space without the use of electricity. This unit has an open cabinet design and a safety guard for easy storage of the propane tank behind the heater.

The GAU-GFH-CH-18K compact portable convection heater features a setting dial and an LP cylinder hose and regulator for attaching to the propane tank’s supply valve. This heater has several safety features including tip-over shut off, high temperature shut off, flame out fuel cut, safety guard and thermocouple. The heater uses propane at a rate of 0.31, 0.56 and 0.83 pounds per hour with a maximum runtime of 65, 36 and 24 hours with a full tank of propane at BTU settings of 6,600, 12,000 and 18,000 respectfully.

This durable convection heater is mounted on a square base stand that contains four locking casters and a side-locked handle slot for portability around the work site. Suitable applications for this heater include construction sites, warehouses, commercial spaces, industrial buildings, schools, indoor facilities, barns and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eee965ec-44b2-4553-82e2-ef22aacb4125

 

