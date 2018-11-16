15/11/2018 23:20:00

Laureate Education Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder

BALTIMORE, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,250,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock by Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership (the “Selling Stockholder”), the Company’s controlling stockholder, at a price to the public of $14.00 per share.  The offering is expected to close on November 20, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 1,837,500 additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock.  The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters. Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. is also acting as a lead book-running manager for the offering.  Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and KKR Capital Markets LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering.  Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 23, 2018 and was automatically effective upon filing. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus that forms part of the registration statement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale, would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the prospectus relating to this offering is available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by calling toll-free at (800) 221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling toll-free at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; and BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by telephone at 800-414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree granting higher education institutions, primarily focused in Latin America, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network.  The institutions in the Laureate International Universities network are leading brands in their respective markets and offer a broad range of undergraduate and graduate degrees through campus based, online and hybrid programs.  Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company’s philosophy of being ‘Here for Good’ and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education

Luis Miles

luis.miles@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 627 7595
