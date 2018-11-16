16/11/2018 13:00:00

MapAnything Raises $42.5 Million Series C to Expand its Leadership in $27B Location-of-Things Technologies and Services Market

Company Set to Drive Innovation in Field Sales and Service, to Deliver Higher Productivity and Location-Aware Customer Experiences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MapAnything, the leader in Location-of-Things (LoT) solutions, today announced the close of a $42.5M Series C investment that includes first-time participation from GM Ventures and Andrew Leto, with participation from existing investors Salesforce Ventures, Greycroft, Harbert Growth Partners, and David Stern.  In connection with the financing, Andrew Leto, Executive Chairman of Emerge, has joined the MapAnything Board of Directors.

The Location-of-Things market is massive and growing. Markets and Markets1 predicts that it will reach $27B by 2022, driven by the shifting demands of customers in the on-demand economy.  MapAnything is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity with nine years of innovation in the market and groundbreaking location-aware solutions that help 2,000 BtoB companies leverage location as a unique competitive differentiator.

“In a world where everyone and everything is connected, location-based insights open up entirely new opportunities to transform the customer experience,” said Mike Rosenbaum, EVP of Product at Salesforce. “We're excited about the continued impact MapAnything's location-based solutions, combined with the world's #1 CRM, will deliver for customers.”

Connected devices transform sales and service

MapAnything’s customer-focused solutions dovetail neatly with GM’s commercial growth strategy and its leadership in connectivity. GM sales to commercial customers have grown by more than seven percent annually since 2012, and the company has delivered more than 11 million vehicles with built-in 4GLTE Wi-Fi hot spots. 

Last month, GM surveyed some of the country’s largest fleet managers, and more than 90 percent said connectivity has the biggest potential to transform their operations.

“We have seen firsthand how the most sophisticated fleet managers in the world rely on connectivity to optimize their investments in vehicles and people, and we’re just starting to scratch the surface of what’s possible using sophisticated tools like MapAnything,” said Ed Peper, Vice President, GM Fleet.

By 2020, customer experience overtakes price as key brand differentiator

Organizations must adapt to the new reality of customer experience.  For sales organizations, the business value of face-to-face interaction is $12 for every $1 spent on business travel2, yet sales organizations spend less than one third of their time actually selling. MapAnything customers are seeing their customer interactions increase by up to 25 percent, resulting in higher sales, less competitive pressures, and happier sales reps who make more money and spend less time driving to appointments.

For field service organizations struggling to keep pace with the shifting on-demand expectations of their customers, the stakes are equally as high. Harvard Business Review reports that an increase in customer retention rates by five percent could increase profits from 25 percent to 95 percent; yet most field service organizations struggle to provide precise visit windows and customer notifications, which today’s customers demand.

“The ability of BtoB enterprises to derive value from location is a game changer for organizations with large mobile workforces,” said John Stewart, CEO and Co-founder of MapAnything. “But historically, geographic intelligence has been limited to those with advanced analytics and GIS experience.  MapAnything is democratizing location data to accelerate the productivity of mobile workers and enable customer experiences that exceed expectations.”

Location-of-Things for BtoB

The MapAnything platform creates location awareness within the system of work, where field sales and service activity is planned, tracked and executed.  It uniquely helps enterprises automate complex business processes and make more informed decisions with a combination of a patent-pending routing and scheduling engine, integrated GPS tracking capabilities, and an intuitive location-based visual layer.

MapAnything increases productivity for field-based workers in agile enterprises. It answers complex spatial questions easily and enables more prompt service and amazing customer experiences in an increasingly “On Demand” world.  The company delivers these results to some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing and CPG companies in the Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2,000.

The company will use the funding to expand its reach in key markets, broaden the vibrant MapAnything developer community, and deepen relationships with strategic partners. Additionally, the company will increase its R&D efforts to capitalize on new market opportunities and technology advancements.

About MapAnything, Inc.

MapAnything is a pioneer in Location of Things (LoT) software, enabling more than 2,100 global enterprises by combining location intelligence, integrated asset tracking, and route optimization to drive productivity and a better customer experience. MapAnything is a Salesforce Premier ISV Partner, a ServiceMax Strategic Partner, and a ServiceNow Technology Partner who has received IDC’s Innovator Award in Field Service for Manufacturing, and G2 Crowd’s Leader for Field Service Management and Field Sales Tools. To learn more, visit www.mapanything.com.

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company’s corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world’s largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce’s innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 280 enterprise cloud startups in 18 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures

GM Ventures

GM Ventures LLC formed in June 2010 to identify, engage and build relationships with other venture capital firms and innovative companies. Our equity investments deliver innovative technology to the global transportation sector. GM Ventures' investment strategy includes growth-stage companies with focus on the areas of automotive cleantech, infotainment, advanced materials, and other automotive-related technologies.  For more information, please visit https://www.gmventures.com/

Andrew Leto

Andrew has been in the logistics industry since 2003 when he founded Globaltranz after serving five honorable years in the U.S. Navy. Having built a reputation for providing some of the best technology in the industry, Globaltranz quickly became one of the top-10 Truckload and LTL brokers in the U.S. with over a billion dollars in sales. Andrew also founded 10-4 Systems, a truckload and visibility platform which sold to Trimble in 2016. Currently, Andrew is focusing on his third endeavor – Emerge – a cloud-based shipping platform and marketplace helping logistics professionals to more efficiently procure and manage their overflow truckload capacity. Andrew resides in Phoenix, Arizona with his wife and two children.

Media contact:

pr@mapanything.com

1

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/location-of-things.asp

2

https://www.virgin.com/entrepreneur/infographic-the-importance-of-face-to-face-networking

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 112-2018 Salmonella
2
Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas North Yard
3
SUEZ FILES INTENT TO ACQUIRE EAGLE WATER IN IDAHO
4
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of Upsized $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
5
Laureate Education Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:20
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on StarTek, Plantronics, Akoustis Technologies, Genie Energy, Recro Pharma, and BIO-key International — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:18
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
13:16
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
13:15
SOTI Again Named One of North America’s Fastest Growing Companies in Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™
13:15
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Global Partners LP, Synacor, Heico, InterXion Holding N.V, Fly Leasing, and The Estée Lauder Companies — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
13:10
Recent Analysis Shows BioLineRx, Interlink Electronics, IMV INC, PAR Technology, Hudson Global, and Identiv Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:03
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
13:00
Retail TouchPoints Announces 2018 Store Operations Superstar Awards
13:00
MapAnything Raises $42.5 Million Series C to Expand its Leadership in $27B Location-of-Things Technologies and Services Market

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 November 2018 13:37:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-16 14:37:54 - 2018-11-16 13:37:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY