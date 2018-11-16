MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The Directors of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 18 December 2018.

Enquiries:

K Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 16 November 2018