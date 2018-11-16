16/11/2018 21:04:46

National Vision Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and private equity funds managed by Berkshire Partners LLC, of 12.5 million shares of common stock of National Vision pursuant to a registration statement filed by National Vision with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at the public offering price of $40.50 per share. No shares are being sold by National Vision. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as the underwriters for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Ave, Edgewood, NY 11717,  telephone: 800-831-9146.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements.” You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “intend” and “expect.” Forward-looking statements are based on National Vision’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in National Vision’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. National Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts

National Vision Holdings, Inc.

Kristina Gross, Director of Communications

(470) 448-2355

Kristina.gross@nationalvision.com

or

National Vision Holdings, Inc.

David Mann, CFA, Vice President of Investor Relations

(470) 448-2448

investor.relations@nationalvision.com

