16/11/2018 10:00:00

New Age Brands Announces Agreement Between Drink Fresh Water and Cannabition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Brands Inc. (CSE:NF) (OTC:NWGFF) (FSE:ONF) (“New Age Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Drink Fresh Water, LLC (“Drink Fresh Water”), has entered into an agreement with the world’s first cannabis museum “Cannabition” which is located on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cannabition is the world’s only immersive Cannabis museum where tourists can learn about the history of cannabis, while enjoying some of their attractions, including the world’s largest bong. Visitors are not allowed to consume Cannabis while on-site, however they can purchase various amount of CBD products, including Fresh Water, our Hemp derived CBD nano amplified alkaline water.

“With the legalization of Cannabis in Nevada, USA, tourists from around the world are coming to see this museum”, said Josh Bartch, CEO of the Company.  “We are thrilled that Drink Fresh Water has the exclusive right to sell our Fresh Water in the museum, which will help to increase the growth and brand awareness of Drink Fresh Water.”

About New Age Brands

New Age Brands is an agricultural services company offering unique turnkey growing infrastructure and services for licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. In November 2012, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (“WSLCB”) passed Initiative 502 (“I-502”). I-502 authorized the WSLCB to regulate and tax recreational marijuana products for persons over twenty-one years of age and thereby created a new industry for the growing, processing and selling of Washington State-regulated recreational marijuana products. New Age Brands provides innovative solutions for growers and processors in this burgeoning industry.

About We Are Kured, LLC

Kured is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Age Brands, acquired in December 2017. Kured is building an innovative online CBD and lifestyle company. Kured has partnered with best in class hemp cultivators, edible manufacturers, cutting edge product formulators to develop, market and distribute multiple lines of CBD products including, but not limited to, CBD vaporizer pens, topicals, gel capsules and more. All of Kured’s products are 100% THC free and will be available for purchase internationally. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary active ingredient in cannabis.

For further information about New Age Brands, please consult the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.NABrandsInc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

For Further Information Contact

  
Joshua BartchCorporate Communications
Chief Executive Officercorpcom@newagefarminc.com

info@newagefarminc.com

888-871-3936
  

We Are Kured Contact:

 
  
Ben Martch 
Founder & CEO 
www.wearekured.com 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news 

release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements at both the Canadian and US sites on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company’s planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, planned occupancy by the tenant-growers, commencement of operations, differences in yield on expected harvests, delays in obtaining statutory approval for marijuana production plans, issues that may arise throughout the grow period, outdoor crops affected by weather, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, and the risks presented by federal statutes that may contradict local and state legislation respecting legalized marijuana. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.



