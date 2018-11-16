New Age Brands Announces Agreement Between Drink Fresh Water and Cannabition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Brands Inc. (CSE:NF) (OTC:NWGFF) (FSE:ONF) (“New Age Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Drink Fresh Water, LLC (“Drink Fresh Water”), has entered into an agreement with the world’s first cannabis museum “Cannabition” which is located on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cannabition is the world’s only immersive Cannabis museum where tourists can learn about the history of cannabis, while enjoying some of their attractions, including the world’s largest bong. Visitors are not allowed to consume Cannabis while on-site, however they can purchase various amount of CBD products, including Fresh Water, our Hemp derived CBD nano amplified alkaline water.

“With the legalization of Cannabis in Nevada, USA, tourists from around the world are coming to see this museum”, said Josh Bartch, CEO of the Company. “We are thrilled that Drink Fresh Water has the exclusive right to sell our Fresh Water in the museum, which will help to increase the growth and brand awareness of Drink Fresh Water.”

About New Age Brands

New Age Brands is an agricultural services company offering unique turnkey growing infrastructure and services for licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. In November 2012, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (“WSLCB”) passed Initiative 502 (“I-502”). I-502 authorized the WSLCB to regulate and tax recreational marijuana products for persons over twenty-one years of age and thereby created a new industry for the growing, processing and selling of Washington State-regulated recreational marijuana products. New Age Brands provides innovative solutions for growers and processors in this burgeoning industry.

About We Are Kured, LLC

Kured is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Age Brands, acquired in December 2017. Kured is building an innovative online CBD and lifestyle company. Kured has partnered with best in class hemp cultivators, edible manufacturers, cutting edge product formulators to develop, market and distribute multiple lines of CBD products including, but not limited to, CBD vaporizer pens, topicals, gel capsules and more. All of Kured’s products are 100% THC free and will be available for purchase internationally. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary active ingredient in cannabis.

