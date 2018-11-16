New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Fresh Del Monte Produce, Liquidity Services, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, ePlus inc, Pluralsight, and Melinta Therapeutics — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Related content B.O.S Receives a $420,000 Order from an Israeli Leading.. Vintage Intorex TXA-1200 for Sale on AuctionDeals.com Liquidity Services Announces Major Upcoming Sales for B..

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP), Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT), B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC), ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), and Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

FDP DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FDP LQDT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LQDT BOSC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BOSC PLUS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PLUS PS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PS MLNT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MLNT

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP), Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT), B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC), ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), and Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 14th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE, INC. (FDP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fresh Del Monte Produce's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Fresh Del Monte Produce reported revenue of $1,069.50MM vs $952.70MM (up 12.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.44 vs $0.23. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fresh Del Monte Produce reported revenue of $4,085.90MM vs $4,011.50MM (up 1.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.40 vs $4.37 (down 45.08%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FDP

-----------------------------------------

LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC. (LQDT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Liquidity Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Liquidity Services reported revenue of $50.57MM vs $65.52MM (down 22.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.27. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Liquidity Services reported revenue of $270.02MM vs $316.45MM (down 14.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.25 vs -$1.96. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 4th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.19 and is expected to report on December 4th, 2018.

To read the full Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LQDT

-----------------------------------------

B.O.S. BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS (BOSC) REPORT OVERVIEW

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reported revenue of $7.55MM vs $6.72MM (up 12.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.05 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reported revenue of $28.93MM vs $27.43MM (up 5.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.14 (up 71.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BOSC

-----------------------------------------

EPLUS INC. (PLUS) REPORT OVERVIEW

ePlus inc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ePlus inc reported revenue of $345.04MM vs $371.36MM (down 7.09%) and basic earnings per share $1.33 vs $1.24 (up 7.26%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, ePlus inc reported revenue of $1,411.00MM vs $1,329.39MM (up 6.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.00 vs $3.65 (up 9.59%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.59 and is expected to report on May 23rd, 2019.

To read the full ePlus inc. (PLUS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PLUS

-----------------------------------------

PLURALSIGHT, INC. (PS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pluralsight's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Pluralsight reported revenue of $166.82MM vs $131.84MM (up 26.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.34 vs -$0.57. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.76 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

To read the full Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PS

-----------------------------------------

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (MLNT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Melinta Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Melinta Therapeutics reported revenue of $34.08MM vs $3.19MM (up 967.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.50 vs -$857.35. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.89 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

To read the full Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MLNT

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.