16/11/2018 10:32:00

Notice of AGM

BWA Group PLC - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 16

16 November 2018

GB0033877555

BWA GROUP PLC

(“BWA” or the “Company”)

Notice of Annual General Meeting; Correction to Conversion Amount

BWA announces that the Company’s Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2018 have been posted to shareholders in the Company, along with a notice convening the Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 12 December 2018 at the offices of Bircham Dyson Bell LLP, 50 Broadway, London SW1H 0BL.

BWA also announces that the £220,000 unlisted Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2020 issued by the Company on 5 February 2018 are convertible into a maximum of 52,065,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 0.5p per share, not 36,000,000 Ordinary Shares as originally announced.

Copies of the Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available via the Company’s website www.bwagroupplc.com and at www.nexexchange.com.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

BWA Group PLC

Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)

07836 238 172

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl or Guy Miller

020 7469 0930

