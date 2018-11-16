15/11/2018 23:01:19

PCS Edventures! Reports Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its second quarter of fiscal year 2019 which ended on September 30, 2018.

Revenue was $1.22 million, which was up 114% from the same period last year.  Net income was $0.08 million, the Company’s third consecutive profitable quarter.  Cash flow from operations was $0.78 million and the Company ended the quarter with $104,000 in cash.

“PCS Edventures experienced another quarter of significant year-over-year revenue growth.  Sales are being positively impacted by the tremendous value our products offer, combined with success in our continual efforts to raise awareness of the Company in the marketplace through effective marketing,” said Mike Bledsoe, President.  “We look forward to 2019 with an expectation that this growth will continue next year.”

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM). https://edventures.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

