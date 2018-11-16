Pluralsight Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Boston Globe

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight , Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology learning platform, today announced that it has been named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe. Nominations were based on results from more than 82 thousand surveys completed by individuals at 318 Massachusetts organizations.

“We are intentional about creating an environment where our team members—some of the brightest in the industry—can innovate and thrive,” said James Aylward, SVP of data product and head of Pluralsight Boston. “We are proud to be named a Top Place to Work in Boston, and are excited to grow our Boston-based team to unlock new potential at the intersection of design, product and data science that will enhance the way the world masters technology skills.”

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in Boston, voted by the people who know them best — their employees. The survey measured employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management work, pay and benefits, and engagement. Pluralsight ranked No. 18 on the list for its commitment to creating an inclusive environment where employees can deliver their best work.

“Making employees happy doesn't have to take a lot of effort or money, but it does require companies to put workers first," said Katie Johnston, the Globes Top Places to Work editor. "Our winning companies know that their people are their most valuable assets."

Trusted by companies in more than 150 countries, including more than 65 percent of the Fortune 500, Pluralsight’s technology learning platform empowers CIOs, CTOs and their teams to acquire the latest technology skills and deliver on the next big innovations. Through a strong and growing presence in Boston, Pluralsight continues to expand its data and machine learning initiatives, driving innovations that help technology professionals and leaders gain a competitive edge.

