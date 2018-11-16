Primo® Water Selects Nayax as Exclusive Cashless Payment Solution Provider for Its Refill Business

Nayax’s Virtual Point of Sale (VPOS) Touch devices will be fitted on all outdoor refill machines

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primo Water has chosen Nayax, a leading cashless payment solutions provider, as the cashless payment technology for Primo Water’s outdoor filtered drinking water or refill machines.

To bring more payment options to consumers along with real-time telemetry alerting, Primo Water will be installing Nayax’s VPOS Touch devices on approximately 17,000 outdoor refill machines. VPOS Touch will allow Primo Water customers to choose from a wide variety of EMV-certified or chip-card cashless payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payment apps (such as Apple Pay, VISA, Mastercard and more). Nayax’s management system capabilities will provide Primo Water the ability to remotely monitor its outdoor Refill Machines and ensure its machines are in continuous operation. The system will deliver tailored notifications based on Primo Water’s defined thresholds when a Refill Machine experiences a power outage, or when there is a machine error based on their specifications. This will allow field managers to send service technicians to the Refill Machine, thus reducing downtime. Primo Water anticipates that this capability will reduce lost revenue from prolonged machine interruption and will increase end-consumer satisfaction.

Matt Sheehan, CEO of Primo Water said, “As we have been investing in technology across our refill business, we are excited to enable cashless payment for our consumers along with increased visibility into the operations. We looked across the potential providers and with Nayax we feel we have a partner that can help us grow and use technology to improve our operations. We’ve also been impressed by the quality and responsiveness of Nayax’s support team. We believe that by using Nayax’s management solution and extensive alert system, our Refill Machines will enjoy a much higher rate of availability and uptime. In our testing the last few months, we’ve been pleased with the results from the Nayax payment system.”

Primo Water chose Nayax because of Nayax’s dedication to security and because the company is an industry leader in offering chip-card certified devices. Nayax features full EMV certification and enablement in their cashless payment devices. These measures will protect Primo Water and its consumers from fraudulent transactions.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Primo Water. With such a large network of installations, we believe Primo Water will benefit from both an increase in sales and decrease in operational costs by implementing Nayax’s cashless and telemetry solution on their entire fleet of outdoor Refill Machines. We look forward to working with them to offer any additional custom development that can better help Primo Water monitor their Refill Machines remotely to optimize service and meet their consumers’ needs. We are happy to be chosen as Primo Water’s long-term cashless technology partner. We are impressed by Primo’s speed, attention to detail, and how quickly they are installing the units,” said Carly Furman, Nayax, LLC, CFO/COO.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) is an environmentally and ethically responsible company with a purpose of inspiring healthier lives through better water. Primo Water is North America's leading single source provider of water dispensers, multi-gallon purified bottled water, and self-service refill water. Primo Water's Dispensers, Exchange and Refill products are available in over 45,000 retail locations and online throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.primowater.com.

About Nayax

Nayax offers complete cashless solution including telemetry and a management platform, to unattended automatic machines. Nayax’s features help operators improve their day-to-day operations and long-term planning, and their marketing tools assist operators in transforming unattended machines into 24/7 retail stores with consumer engagement and IoT activities. As a global company, Nayax’s goal is to provide all payment methods in each region, ensuring consumers with their preferred payment method, wherever they are located. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

