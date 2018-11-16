Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for Fifth Consecutive Year*

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint , Inc. , (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for the fifth consecutive year.* The report provides a detailed overview of the security awareness computer-based training market and evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“Cybercriminals are targeting people, not infrastructure, to access critical systems, siphon funds, and steal information. It’s essential to educate today’s workforce on how to identify and help stop the near constant onslaught of cyberattacks that they will undoubtedly face,” said Ryan Kalember, senior vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “We believe our position as a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for five consecutive years underscores our commitment to providing exceptional, innovative security awareness training and phishing simulation to organizations worldwide. Proofpoint’s highly personalized security awareness training, which is backed by our best-in-class threat intelligence and real-time data, has the proven ability to educate employees, change behaviors, and reduce organizational risk.”

Proofpoint’s individualized online cybersecurity awareness training programs engage users through hands-on decision-making to improve retention and promote long-term behavior change. More than 35 interactive training modules, available in more than 35 languages, ensures that each organization can customize their programs. Proofpoint’s threat intelligence and user data also identifies the most targeted employees, helping security teams focus training efforts and run customized modules and phishing simulations to reduce the chances of a successful attack.

Additionally, Proofpoint continues to develop innovative solutions that move the security awareness market forward by reinvesting approximately 20 percent of its annual revenue into overall research and development. Less than one year after the acquisition of Wombat Security, Proofpoint released its integrated Closed-Loop Email Analysis and Response (CLEAR) solution, leveraging the company’s threat intelligence and email reporting tools to help remediate suspicious emails quickly.

Please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-security-awareness-training to download Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training. For more information about Proofpoint’s Phishing Simulation and Security Awareness solutions, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/phishing-simulation-security-awareness .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, Joanna Huisman, 13 November 2018

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Proofpoint named as Wombat Security in all previous reports.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint to mitigate their most critical security and compliance risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. No one protects people, the data they create, and the digital channels they use more effectively than Proofpoint. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

