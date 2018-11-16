16/11/2018 13:00:00

Retail TouchPoints Announces 2018 Store Operations Superstar Awards

Retail TouchPoints Recognizes 13 Winners of Seventh Annual Store Operations Superstar Awards, Honoring Companies for Successful Digital Innovation, Store Format Innovation, Customer Engagement, Loss Prevention, Last Mile, Operational Planning and Workforce Motivation

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints, the industry’s go-to source for customer engagement strategies, today announced the winners of its seventh annual Store Operations Superstar Awards, recognizing 13 companies that have implemented the most innovative, successful store operations strategies. They run the gamut from Tier 1 department stores to smaller specialty retail businesses. This year the winners fall into seven categories:

  • Digital Transformation

  • Last Mile

  • Workforce Motivation

  • Mobile Strategies

  • Store Format Innovation

  • Operational Planning

  • Internal Operations

“Stores have become more than just a place to buy a product,” said Debbie Hauss, Editor-in-Chief of Retail TouchPoints. “To be successful in today’s digitally motivated marketplace, stores must offer unique and compelling experiences, giving shoppers a reason to look up from their mobile devices.”

The categories and corresponding winners are as follows:

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

GOLD: TechStyle Fashion Group

SILVER: Kroger

LAST MILE

GOLD: Boscov’s

SILVER: Princess Auto

WORKFORCE MOTIVATION

GOLD: Lamps Plus

MOBILE STRATEGIES

GOLD: Century 21 Stores

STORE FORMAT INNOVATION

GOLD: Sleep Number

SILVER: Nordstrom

BRONZE: Lids

OPERATIONAL PLANNING

GOLD: ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

SILVER: The RealReal

BRONZE: Browns Shoes

LOSS PREVENTION

GOLD: Asda

Click on the link for a complete version of the 2018 Store Operations Superstar Awards and background on each program.

About Retail TouchPoints

Retail TouchPoints is an online publishing network for retail executives, with content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. The Retail TouchPoints network is comprised of three weekly e-newsletters, category-specific blogs, special reports, web seminars, exclusive benchmark research, and a content-rich web site featuring daily news updates and multi-media interviews at www.retailtouchpoints.com. The Retail TouchPoints team interacts with social media communities via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Retail TouchPoints also hosts the annual Retail Innovation Conference, set for May 6-8, 2019 at Convene in New York City.

