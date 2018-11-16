Retail TouchPoints Announces 2018 Store Operations Superstar Awards

Retail TouchPoints Recognizes 13 Winners of Seventh Annual Store Operations Superstar Awards, Honoring Companies for Successful Digital Innovation, Store Format Innovation, Customer Engagement, Loss Prevention, Last Mile, Operational Planning and Workforce Motivation
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints, the industry’s go-to source for customer engagement strategies, today announced the winners of its seventh annual Store Operations Superstar Awards, recognizing 13 companies that have implemented the most innovative, successful store operations strategies. They run the gamut from Tier 1 department stores to smaller specialty retail businesses. This year the winners fall into seven categories:
- Digital Transformation
- Last Mile
- Workforce Motivation
- Mobile Strategies
- Store Format Innovation
- Operational Planning
- Internal Operations
“Stores have become more than just a place to buy a product,” said Debbie Hauss, Editor-in-Chief of Retail TouchPoints. “To be successful in today’s digitally motivated marketplace, stores must offer unique and compelling experiences, giving shoppers a reason to look up from their mobile devices.”
The categories and corresponding winners are as follows:
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
GOLD: TechStyle Fashion Group
SILVER: Kroger
LAST MILE
GOLD: Boscov’s
SILVER: Princess Auto
WORKFORCE MOTIVATION
GOLD: Lamps Plus
MOBILE STRATEGIES
GOLD: Century 21 Stores
STORE FORMAT INNOVATION
GOLD: Sleep Number
SILVER: Nordstrom
BRONZE: Lids
OPERATIONAL PLANNING
GOLD: ABC Fine Wine & Spirits
SILVER: The RealReal
BRONZE: Browns Shoes
LOSS PREVENTION
GOLD: Asda
Click on the link for a complete version of the 2018 Store Operations Superstar Awards and background on each program.
