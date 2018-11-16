16/11/2018 18:24:55

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Inuvo, Inc. to ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Inuvo, Inc. (“Inuvo” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: INUV) stock prior to November 5, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Inuvo to ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Inuvo shareholders will receive $0.45 and 0.18877 shares of ConversionPoint Holdings, Inc. for each share of Inuvo stock they own; this represents an approximate value of $2.22 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/inuvo-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Inuvo merger investigation concerns whether the Board of ConvergeOne breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. is underpaying for Inuvo shares, thus unlawfully harming Inuvo shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

