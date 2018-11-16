16/11/2018 18:24:48

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Ellie Mae, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ellie-mae-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006           

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

